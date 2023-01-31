Here are the event cancellations and postponements you need to know about this week. Picture / @flamingopier

While many Aucklanders have had to weather the storm, many have also had to miss their much-anticipated summer concerts due to the heavy rainfall and concurrent flooding across Auckland.

With events such as Laneway and Elton John that have been cancelled twice, first due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the second time due to the floods, concertgoers are wondering if there will be any good news on the horizon, as cloudy as it may seem.

However, the list of cancelled events is getting longer. With the rain predicted to get heavier and floods looming at people’s doorsteps, various summer (or lack thereof) events have been forced to postpone or even called off altogether.

Here’s what you need to know.

Flamingo Pier

Following its postponement last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Waiheke’s beloved three-day festival has sadly been postponed again.

Rangihoua Estate has been wrecked by the floods and won’t be safe for a boogie by the intended date of the festival, which was supposed to be held on February 3, 4, and 5.

However, organisers have managed to reschedule the acts, who have all jumped on board for March 2, 3, and 4.

Ticketholders have been urged to rebook their accommodation ahead of the new dates and stay pumped for the stacked line-up coming to Waiheke shores come March.

Event planners posted on the @flamingopier Instagram account: “We hope you can help us by holding on for the rescheduled dates so we can finally welcome you back in March. If you’re unable to make it, check www.flamingopier.net/faq for the postponement T&Cs. All ticket holders will be emailed for their preference later this week.”

Fatboy Slim Waiheke

DJ Fat Boy Slim has postponed a show planned for Stoneybridge Vineyard on Waiheke Island on Tuesday night, due to continuing concerns about weather and travel across Auckland. Photo / Supplied

With the weather predicted to turn stormy today, Endeavour Live has rescheduled the Fatboy Slim Stonyridge Waiheke show.

The show will go ahead on Thursday February 2 at the same venue.

This comes after Fatboy Slim wowed a crowd of 7500 people at the Gardens Music Festival on Sunday January 29.

The event was moved from Auckland Domain to Spark Arena due to the heavy rainfall and flooding.

Despite the last-minute venue change, event organisers managed to get concertgoers out of the rain and onto the dancefloor, selling an additional 500 tickets when announcing the move indoors.

Billy Idol performing at Whitianga Summer Concert. Photo / Chris Traill

Whitianga Summer Concert

The Whitianga Summer Concert due to take place on Sunday February 5 has been cancelled due to the current weather event in the North Island.

Greenstone Entertainment announced the cancellation of the Coromandel event based on information received from authorities including Civil Defence, the local council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

MetService this morning extended its rain warnings across Auckland, Coromandel and the Bay of Plenty, as an “atmospheric river” is due to hit already soaked areas across the region.

Greenstone said via social media this morning: “This was our only option, given our priority must always be to protect the health and safety of both our crew, [who] are tasked with setting up and delivering the show, and, of course, all our concertgoers, who predominantly travel to get to the show.”

Concertgoers who purchased tickets online will be contacted directly by Moshtix.

Fans who purchased tickets at local outlets will be contacted directly by Greenstone Entertainment and will receive a refund within 30 days.

The concert series, which is also due to play Taupō on February 4 and Queenstown on February 11, features ZZ Top, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Stone Temple Pilots and The Angels.



