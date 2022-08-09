Ashton Kutcher reveals secret health battle

Ashton Kutcher has revealed that a disorder left him without the ability to see, hear or walk. Photo / Supplied

Ashton Kutcher has revealed that a disorder left him without the ability to see, hear or walk. Photo / Supplied

Ashton Kutcher has revealed his secret health battle.

The 44-year-old actor has been battling an auto-immune disorder that left him without the ability to see, hear or walk.

Page Six has reported the star is set to appear in an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, and in a sneak peak of the episode obtained by Access Hollywood the actor spoke about his diagnosis.

"Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium."

Vasculitis is a rare auto immune disorder that can cause inflammation of the blood vessels, resulting in restricted blood flow.

He said it took him around a year to redevelop each sense and admitted, "You don't really appreciate it until it's gone."

"Until you go, 'I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to see again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to hear again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to walk again.'

"[I'm] lucky to be alive."

The That '70s Show star has since recovered from his illness and said it has made him approach life differently in that he no longer lets challenges stand in his way of success.

"The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right?" he said.

"You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them."

The star has two children, Wyatt, 7 and Dimitri, 5, who he shares with his wife and fellow That '70s Show alum, Mila Kunis.

