Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver finalise decade-long divorce

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver finalize their divorce 10 years after filing. Video / Entertainment Tonight

They have been separated for more than a decade but Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have only just finalised the details of their divorce, according to Page Six.

The divorce was presided over by a private judge who submitted the final paperwork for the case on Tuesday (local time), according to TMZ.

The couple's divorce was dragged out, largely due to the complexity of their property settlement agreement. Precise details of the divorce settlement are confidential but TMZ speculates that the couple are likely to split their estimated $400 million (NZ$586m) down the middle.

They have been separated for more than a decade but Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have only just finalised the details of their divorce. Photo / Getty Images

The couple were married in 1986 and did not have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Things started to fall apart for Schwarzenegger and Shriver when it came to light in 2011 that Schwarzenegger had a hidden love child.

The media storm surrounding Schwarzenegger's love child revelation was immense. Photo / Getty Images

The former California governor hid the fact that he had fathered a child with his family's former housekeeper, Mildred Baena, for more than 17 years.

His son, Joseph Baena, now 24, was led to believe that Baena's now-ex-husband, Rogelio Baena, was his biological father.

The media storm surrounding the love child revelation was immense, with Baena and her son finding themselves under intense scrutiny.

Shriver filed for divorce soon after the truth came to light.

Schwarzenegger admitted to Howard Stern in 2015 that the scandal had taken its toll on his family.

"[It was a] very tough situation for my family. It was tough for everybody. But it has happened and now we have to figure it out, right?"

Schwarzenegger shares four children with Shriver, Katherine, 32, Christina, 30, Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24, (not pictured). Photo / Getty Images

The 74-year-old action star shares four children with Shriver, Katherine, 32, Christina, 30, Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24.

Despite the tumultuous nature of their split, Schwarzenegger and Shriver, 66, remain civil and have been spotted together many times over the years, supporting their children.