A TikTok star known for her eerily accurate Ariana Grande impressions has earned the ire of the singer's fans for her latest online move. Photo / AP

A TikTok star known for her eerily accurate Ariana Grande impressions has earned the ire of the singer's fans for her latest online move. Photo / AP

Ariana Grande's greatest impersonator has "crossed a line", according to fans.

TikTok star Paige Niemann, who became an internet sensation for her incredible likeness to Grande, has whipped up a frenzy online after launching an OnlyFans page "cosplaying" as the singer.

While the 18-year-old has used her own name for the account, fans argue the profile is "misleading" to those who aren't familiar with her impersonations, and has an intentionally ambiguous bio to fool fans into thinking it's Grande.

It reads: "Exclusive content that you wouldn't normally see from me!"

Others claim Paige's profile picture and banner – sporting Ari's signature high ponytails and winged liner – is an attempt at concealing her true identity.

Taking aim at the young TikTokker on Twitter, fans called the move "creepy", "disgusting" and "weird".

One fan wrote, "Paige Niemann having an onlyfans as she dresses/looks like Ariana is so damn weird and creepy on so many levels like why tf."

Another added, "Paige Niewmann starting an only fans in an ariana cosplay is very weird behaviour... has she learned nothing."

Niemann even poses just like the singer. Photo / Instagram @paigeniemann

While a third tweeted, "So Paige Niemann opened an only fans (which is completely fine) but apparently she's posting dressed up as Ariana... is this even legal or something?"

The teen has copped backlash for years over her attempts to profit off looking like the "thank u, next" singer, even from Grande herself.

Last year, shortly after Niemann recreated Grande's wedding photos for a post, the 29-year-old took to her own Instagram page, labelling her impersonators "degrading".

Sharing a joke about doing an impression of a meme, Grande wrote: "OMG can [this meme video] please also double as your impression of the ponytail TikTok girls who think doing that Cat Valentine voice and that wearing winged eyeliner and a sweatshirt is doing a good impersonation of me …'cause this really how it feels …'Degrading its entire value' I screamed," she wrote on her story.

Niemann responded at the time to say she is "used to" criticism from the star, adding that she does not impersonate Grande "in real life".

The celeb doppelganger first went viral on TikTok in 2019 after singing and recreating scenes from Grande's former Nickelodeon show Victorious.

Since then, she's racked up over six million followers, with whom she shares content of her Ariana-inspired makeup and style.