Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston has wowed celebrities by showing off her figure for a recent magazine shoot.

The Friends star appears on the cover of the December 2022 issue of Allure magazine wearing a piece of fashion history – the itty bitty Chanel logo “nipplekini” that debuted on supermodels like Eva Herzigova and Stella Tennant in 1996.

“End of an era. Thank you @allure for making me the cover girl of your very last print issue,” she said in the caption of an Instagram post.

“I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s. We needed to stop saying bad sh*t to ourselves,” Aniston said, before adding a warning to her future self.

“You’re going to be 65 one day and think, I looked f***ing great at 53.”

The post attracted a number of comments from fellow stars complimenting her on how good she looked in the promo shot.

Leading the way: her ex-husband Justin Theroux, 51, who commented with a fist bump and heart emoji under the post.

Theroux - who was married to Aniston for three years from 2015 - was just one of many celebs to show their support after the Friends star spoke for the first time about the “challenging road” she faced as she spent years unsuccessfully “trying to get pregnant” via IVF.

It’s clear the star has a lot of support in Hollywood, with many celebs voicing their approval for the stunning shoot and candid interview.

“Someone should check on your ex’s today,” actress Sara Foster said.

“Are you kidding me,” The Office star Mindy Kaling said.

Actor Jamie Foxx simply commented three “fire” emojis.

“So love this and you here,” Elle MacPherson said.

It’s the first time Aniston, childfree at 53, has publicly spoken about her fertility struggles and IVF attempts.

The actress described the “challenging road” she had travelled down, saying she experienced “hard s**t” while trying to conceive.

“If it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be. That’s why I have such gratitude for all those s**tty things,” she said, clarifying that she was “trying to get pregnant” several years ago.

During “all the years of [media] speculation,” Aniston, 53, was “going through IVF [and] drinking Chinese teas.”

She recalled, “I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”







