Evangeline Lilly has changed up her appearance since the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Evangeline Lilly has committed to a bold new look after swapping her brunette tresses for an edgy blonde pixie cut.

The star of Ant-Man and Lost looked barely recognisable at San Diego Comic Con over the weekend, arriving with a cropped blonde hairstyle and thick-rimmed glasses.

Those who keep up with the star on social media will know the actress, 42, has been blonde for a while now after bleaching her hair for her role in crime thriller South of Heaven.

Speaking to People in October last year, Lilly revealed bleaching her dark hair platinum was an "arduous" task.

"I didn't want it to look like a bleached blonde platinum head of hair," Lilly explained. "And my hair is very, very dark naturally.

Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd in a scene from Ant-Man and the Wasp. Photo / Marvel

"I was bleaching my hair every 10 days, and by the end of the shoot, it was falling out," she revealed.

Before she began shooting South of Heaven, Lilly stunned fans when she debuted a buzz cut on Instagram, which she did "just for fun".

Last year, she called on followers to weigh in on whether she should keep her hair blonde and short after South of Heaven, or go back to her natural brunette.

It looks like she decided on the former, rocking the choppy lighter look over the weekend.

Evangeline Lilly debuted her bold new look at Comic Con. Photo / Getty Images

The actress made headlines at the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020 after taking a bold stance against self-quarantining.

After posting a photo of her "morning tea" on Instagram and saying it was "business as usual" as she dropped her children off at their activities, fans were quick to probe.

The Hobbit star responded that she considered Covid simply a "respiratory flu", adding that the government had taken too much control.

The star is embracing her edgier style. Photo / Getty Images

This year, she doubled down on her take, revealing she attended an anti-vaxxer rally in Washington in January.

Lilly plays Hope van Dyne, aka Wasp, in the Ant-Man franchise.

Co-stars Paul Rudd, Kathryn Newton and Jonathan Majors as well as director Peyton Reed all appeared at Comic Con over the weekend to tease the upcoming instalment to the Marvel film series.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third film after 2015's Ant-Man and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Quantumania is slated for release in February.