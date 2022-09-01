Anne Heche's son has put his hand up to take care of her estate. Photo / AP

Anne Heche's eldest son is reportedly bidding to take charge of his late mother's estate.

Legal documents say Homer Laffoon lodged the application after Heche died earlier this month without a will, according to the New York Post.

The publication says it obtained a filing that shows he made the request this week at Los Angeles County Court to control his mother's fortune.

Laffoon, 20, is also said to have written Anne's personal property and annual income were "unknown" – though it is estimated she died with a fortune of around $4 million after appearing in around 80 films.

Mum-of-two Heche – who had Homer with her ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, 48, to whom she was married from 2001 to 2009 – died in a fiery car crash on August 5 in Los Angeles.

She was ruled brain dead before she was taken off life support days later once her organs were matched with a recipient – with her heart being kept beating after she was declared legally deceased amid donor checks.

It was reported she had drugs in her system when she drove her blue Mini Cooper into a suburban LA home destroyed in the crash.

Heche also had son Atlas, 13, with actor James Tupper, 57, who she was with from 2007 to 2018.

The New York Post said Homer also requested he be appointed by the court to represent his brother's interests during the proceeding connected to Heche's estate, with a court hearing said to be set for August 11 over the filing.

Homer shared an emotional farewell to his mother following her death, saying in a statement: "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness.

"Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.

"Over those six days (from Anne's crash), thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer."