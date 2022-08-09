Her speeding car crashed into a home in Mar Vista, California before being engulfed in flames. Video / FOX 11 Los Angeles

Anne Heche is fighting for her life as fresh reports claim the star has now slipped into a coma following a fiery car accident in Los Angeles last week.

The actress, who crashed her Mini Cooper into a house at speed, was hospitalised with severe burns. Now, according to the New York Post, the star is reportedly in a "critical condition".

A spokesperson for Heche told the Post: "Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma."

They explained that Heche, who also crashed into an apartment garage earlier in the day, suffered "significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention".

The outlet reported the Los Angeles Police Department received a warrant to test the 53-year-old actress' blood in an effort to determine if drugs and alcohol were a factor in the crash.

According to the Post, a representative for the LAPD confirmed the warrant was "obtained the same day as the traffic collision, which was August 5. The warrant was to draw blood, and an investigation is ongoing pending the blood test results.

"If found intoxicated, [Heche] could be charged with misdemeanour DUI hit and run. No arrests have been made so far."

US actress Anne Heche has slipped into a coma. Photo / AP

TMZ has also reported suspicion raised by police after it was noted a red-capped bottle could be seen in the cup holder of Heche's vehicle.

Witnesses to Heche's first crash tried to help the star out of the vehicle, but she allegedly backed up and drove off before crashing into another home where her car became "engulfed" in flames.

Aerial shots from the accident show smoke billowing out of the home she crashed into while photos from the scene capture Heche being put on a stretcher.

Famed for her high-profile romance with Ellen DeGeneres in the 1990s, Heche has spoken openly about her battles with substance abuse in the past.

She told ABC News in 2020: "I drank. I smoked. I did drugs. I had sex with people. I did anything I could to get the shame out of my life," she said, referring to her painful childhood where she was sexually abused by her father, Donald Heche.

The actress also said at the time: "I'm not crazy. But it's a crazy life. I was raised in a crazy family and it took 31 years to get the crazy out of me."