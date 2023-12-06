In a remarkably candid interview, Angelina Jolie has revealed why she’s done with showbiz. Photo / AP

Angelina Jolie has candidly admitted to wanting to leave Hollywood behind and, instead, pursue a quiet life overseas.

The Oscar-winner, who is also one of the most famous screen stars of our time and has over 60 credits to her name, confessed to the Wall Street Journal that she hopes to move from her home in California to Southeast Asia.

Jolie, 48, who hasn’t featured in a movie since Marvel’s Eternals in 2021, revealed there isn’t much keeping her in the US, adding that her closest friends are “refugees”.

“I wouldn’t be an actress today,” said Jolie, who was catapulted into the spotlight after appearing in the 1999 film Girl, Interrupted. “When I was starting out, it wasn’t as much of an expectation to be as public, to share so much.”

“Because I grew up around Hollywood, I was never very impressed with it. I never bought into it as significant or important.”

Her hopes of moving abroad have been made difficult thanks to her highly publicised split from Brad Pitt in 2016.

(From left): Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt. Not pictured, Pax Jolie-Pitt. Photo / Getty Images

The couple, who were wed for two years and together for 12, share six kids. After a bitter custody battle, the Changeling actress now has sole custody of their minors, while Pitt has visitation rights.

“It’s part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel as freely,” Jolie said.

“I will move when I can.

“I grew up in quite a shallow place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity.

“I realised my closest friends are refugees. Maybe four out of six of the women that I am close to are from war and conflict.”

In this image taken from video, Special Envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Angelie Jolie speaks at the Malian refugee camp in Goudebo, Burkina Faso on Sunday, June 20, 2021 to mark World Refugee Day. Photo / AP

In the remarkably candid interview, Jolie also revealed that she wasn’t dating anyone.

“I don’t really have a social life,” she confessed, going on to say that her kids were her best friends.

Pitt, 59, has since moved on with jewellery designer Ines de Ramon, who he’s been seeing for a year.

Angelina Jolie in 2001′s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

Jolie, who currently resides in a $US25 million ($41m) mansion in Los Feliz, California, already owns a remote property in Battembang, Cambodia which she purchased in 2002.

The actress, who has long been praised for her dedicated humanitarian work, fell in love with Cambodia more than 20 years ago while working on 2001′s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

Jolie went back to the country a year later to adopt her first child Maddox, who is now 22.

When it comes to her career, Jolie is busier than ever. The star has five upcoming film projects in both the pre-production and post-production stages, such as Maleficent 3 and Maria, in which she plays opera singer Maria Callas during her final days in 1970s-era Paris.

She is also planning to start a sustainable clothing brand, Atelier Jolie, in New York.