Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd fuel dating rumours

Angelina Jolie has recently divorced ex-husband Brad Pitt. Photo / Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have been spotted on their second dinner date in three months.

The 46-year-old actress and the 31-year-old singer-songwriter were first seen at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, in June.

According to the US Sun newspaper, the pair "spent hours" there, before "leaving separately to avoid raising suspicion".

And on Saturday evening the pair dined at the same Italian eatery.

According to the Daily Mail, Jolie and the Canadian singer, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, once again spent hours in a private area of the restaurant.

In photographs obtained by the Mail, Angelina and The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - could be seen leaving Giorgio Baldi together, with both stars wearing black face coverings, and they were seen getting into the same truck.

The Weeknd poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Angelina - who has Maddox, 20; Pax, 17; Zahara, 16; Shiloh, 15; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, with ex-husband Brad Pitt - recently joked she's been single "for a long time" because she's so picky about her partners.

Asked if she has a list of "nos" when it comes to finding a new guy to date, she quipped: "I probably have a very long list. I've been alone for a long time now."

Last month, it appeared she'd got back in touch with her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller, whom she was married to between 1996 and 1999. An insider said: "On her first evening with Jonny, Angelina only took Knox along, and they got on like a house on fire. Knox is a sweet kid, and I imagine she decided he was the easiest one to begin introductions with."

The source also claimed she returned to Jonny's apartment with Pax the following day so that he could get to know the actor better.

They added: "They only hung out for a short while at Jonny's apartment, but they seemed to get along well."

Angelina was said to have been keen to introduce Pax to the Trainspotting actor because the teenager is thinking about attending college in New York, where Jonny lives."

As for The Weeknd, he has previously dated the likes of Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez.