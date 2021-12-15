And Just Like That: Chris Noth addresses his character's controversial death

Chris Noth films Peloton ad after controversial SATC death. Video / Peloton

Chris Noth has addressed the controversy surrounding his death on And Just Like That.

The Sex and The City reboot, screening on Neon in New Zealand, sparked a furore online after the death of Noth's character Mr Big.

Specifically, fans were convinced Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie could have saved him by calling 911 when he was having a heart attack.

Now Noth has spoken out about his character's death - gave insight into why the writers chose to kill him off in that way.

"One thing Michael and I agreed on: We both called it the Bonnie and Clyde moment, which is that moment when Bonnie and Clyde are about to be eviscerated by bullets," he told Vogue.

"They have that look with each other, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. They both know that it's the end," he said.

The cinematic moment may do little to quiet the outcry of fans who were convinced his character shouldn't have died.

It even prompted a tweet from the American Heart Association instructing people on what to do if they find themselves in a situation similar to what happens on the show.

But it may not be the last we see of him in the revival.

"I think there may be something. I can't tell you what, but... there may be a little... there may be a haunting that happens," he teased, implying Mr. Big may show up as a ghost.

Was anyone else yelling at Carrie to call 911 instead of kiss on dying Mr. Big? #AndJustLikeThat — Deanna Berry (@RopeDropLife) December 10, 2021

We have to wonder if Carrie knew Hands-Only CPR, would Mr. Big still be with us?



If you see an adult or teen collapse, remember to:

☎️ Call 911

✋ Push hard and fast#AndJustLikeThat, you could save the life of someone you love. — American Heart Association (@American_Heart) December 13, 2021

Noth's character came back to life in the form of a Peloton ad.

The company shared the ad on Instagram along with the caption: "And just like that ... he's alive."

SATC fans will have to wait until the next episode to see how Carrie deals with the death of Mr Big. It is available in NZ from Friday.

Prior to the reboot airing, Noth also weighed in on the infamous Sex And The City feud which may be the reason why Kim Cattrall chose not to reprise her role as Samantha Jones.

"I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what [Cattrall's] thinking is or her emotions," he explained in an interview with The Guardian.

"I do know that I'm very close with SJ and [Cattrall's] descriptions of her don't even come close."

Noth added that he thought Cattrall was "marvellous" in the show, although he wishes the feud did not happen, "because it was sad and uncomfortable".