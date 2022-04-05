Amy Schumer has revealed the shocking jokes she was banned from using at this years Oscars. Photo / Getty Images

Amy Schumer co-hosted the Oscars last week and has revealed she kept a bunch of jokes up her sleeve that were deemed too controversial to use at the event.

But that didn't stop her wheeling them out at her next engagement.

According to Vanity Fair, the comedian performed a comedy show at Las Vegas' Mirage Theatre on April 2 where she shared the jokes she was advised not to use at the Academy Awards.

"I want to preface these Oscar jokes by saying that my lawyer said not to say these. Don't tell anybody and don't get mad at me," said Schumer.

She continued on to say, "Don't Look Up is the name of a movie? More like don't look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin's shotgun," Schumer joked.

"I wasn't allowed to say any of that [at the Oscars], but you can just come up and [slap] someone."

Alec Baldwin has denied all responsibility for the shooting on the set of Rust. Photo / Getty Images

Baldwin was holding the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director, Joel Souza on the set of the film Rust in October last year. The actor has since denied any responsibility for the shooting after he was named in a wrongful death lawsuit.



Schumer also couldn't help but address Will Smith's outburst at the Oscars where he hit Chris Rock following the comedian's joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Schumer referred to Smith as "Ali" in her joke - as a reference to his performance as Muhammad Ali in the boxer's biopic.

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars. Photo / AP

"I was kind of feeling myself … and then all of a sudden, Ali was making his way up," she said.

"And it was just a f***ing bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn't allowed to say on TV."

Other jokes in the comedian's set included mentions of Joe Rogan and James Franco, both of whom have made headlines recently.

Rogan has upset many Spotify fans following the spread of misinformation and the use of racist slurs. While Franco is set to testify for Amber Heard in the pending defamation trail with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.