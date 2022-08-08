Macklemore is returning to his "favourite place in the world" this November for ZM's Friday Jams. Photo / Supplied

Macklemore is reuniting with his New Zealand fans for the first time in almost five years, headlining the popular ZM RnB gig, Friday Jams.



A self-professed fan of Kiwis and our country, the American rapper shares that while he's looking forward to returning to "one of his favourite places in the world" to spend time among "some of the most genuine, sweet, outgoing, funny people" he's also looking forward to sinking his teeth into some popular Kiwi treats when he's here in November.

The Grammy Award-winning artist tells the Herald he is all about Pascal Fruit Bursts, especially the purple or wild berry ones.

"That's the sneaky favourite, that's the one for me," says Macklemore.

However, when asked if he'd give another Kiwi classic, the Pineapple Lump, a go, he was less enthusiastic.

"I'm not going to lie, those sound disgusting," he told the Herald. After some encouragement he agreed he will try them.

Born Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, the rapper behind hits such as Same Love and Can't Hold Us has been out of the spotlight in recent years. But he assures the Herald new music is on the way and will feature in his set list for Friday Jams.

"I think that we can say it's going to be in the next couple of weeks," he said of his pending third solo album. "Ryan [Lewis] and my producer, who did the bulk of this next upcoming chapter of music, they're both on the production and it's coming very soon."

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis. Photo / Supplied

News of a fresh album follows the release of his 2022 single, CHANT, with Australian musician, Tones And I. The emotionally charged hit touches on the pivotal moment in 2020 when, after 16 years sober, the rapper relapsed.

Speaking to People Magazine earlier in this year, the multi-platinum singer said, "It was really painful for myself and for the people who loved me. I stopped doing the work.

"When I have to be still and exist within my own head, that's where my disease lives… [But] I'm like, 'You know what? I don't need to pretend like I'm some perfect dude in recovery.' I am not at all, and there's no shame," he told the news outlet.

Sober again for more than 700 days, the Thrift Shop singer is looking forward to the future, which may or may not include an interesting collaboration.

The star revealed to the Herald that one day he would love to collaborate with "all" Kiwi artists but in a slightly unique way.

"I wanna do a double disk with everyone, double disk CD, not even put it out on the internet. No digital, only physical, double disk. Only Kiwis and me."

One thing is for certain, Macklemore is enthusiastic about returning to Aotearoa.

"I love New Zealand. It's one of my favourite places in the world. I can't wait to come back. I'm very excited," he said adding that it holds a special place in his heart because he filmed part of the music video for his and Lewis's 2012 hit, Can't Hold Us in the land of the long white cloud.

"I've gotten to spend a good amount of time in New Zealand and I have such great memories that obviously stem from performing but also just being in New Zealand walking around and taking it all in."

And it's not just our stunning landscape he loves. "I think there is something about the people of New Zealand that is just so charming. Truly some of the most genuine, sweet, outgoing, funny people – I feel like everyone's funny and have great senses of humour."

As for what he's doing with his spare time while here, the award-winning rapper said, "I haven't even thought about what I'm doing tomorrow," but he is considering bringing one of his children along with him.

"I cannot imagine taking that flight with my son that just turned 1 who will definitely be walking at that point. But that being said, I might try to bring a kid, not all three, but a kid. I might try to bring Sloane out there with me," he said, referring to his 7-year-old daughter.

He also has a daughter Colette, 4, and a son Hugo, 1, with wife Tricia Davis.

Overall the rapper is just looking forward to getting back to his "favourite place in the world" and playing to a live crowd, especially a Kiwi crowd, because "the people just go crazy."

"I love that part of it."

Macklemore is playing at ZM's Friday Jams on November 13 at Western Springs Stadium in Auckland. For ticket information visit ticketmaster.co.nz.