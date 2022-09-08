Luke Combs is making his NZ debut. Photo / Getty Images

Country music star Luke Combs is making his New Zealand debut.

Dubbed "the most promising and influential new country star of the last five years", by the New York Times, the popular musician is making his debut on NZ soil next year.

Embarking on a huge world tour that will see the Beautiful Crazy singer travel across three continents, 16 countries and a total of 35 concerts, Combs will perform at Auckland's Spark Arena on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Combs has cemented a name for himself and earned titles of Grammy nominee, CMA winner and Grand Ole Opry member, and has already sold more than seven million albums.

Throughout the tour, the star will also return to Australia for the first time since his sold-out 2019 shows.

Performing in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and Auckland, the country hit maker promises to deliver an explosive live show to his fans downunder.

On his 2023 dates, Combs will be joined by US country star Cody Johnson and Australian singer-songwriter Lane Pittman.



As one of country music's most exciting rising stars, Johnson – who is a rising music star, will bring an electrifying stage presence to the tour. Johnson has also established a following of passionately loyal fans who regularly sell out shows across North America.



Meanwhile, Pittman, at just 16 years of age, is quickly making an impact in Australian country music.

Rising to fame on the 2022 season of The Voice Australia, Pittman wowed judges with a stunning rendition of Combs' song Even Though I'm Leaving in the blind auditions, with all four judges turning their chairs and ultimately landing him on Keith Urban's team.

The upcoming tour is just the latest milestone in an already monumental career for Combs, whose acclaimed new album, Growin' Up, debuted at number one on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart in June.

LOWDOWN:

WHO: Luke Combs

WHEN: August 9 2023

WHERE: Auckland Spark Arena

TICKETS: Pre-sale begins on September 14 at 11am, General sale begins September 16 at 2pm

Show is open to all ages