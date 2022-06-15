Heard speaks out about the verdict of the defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Video / TODAY

Heard speaks out about the verdict of the defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Video / TODAY

Amber Heard has insisted she "absolutely still loves" her ex-husband Johnny Depp, despite repeating her claims that he abused her.

In the final episode of her bombshell interview with NBC's Today show, the actress said she had "no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all", despite recently trying to sue him for US$100 million.

Asked whether she still loved Depp, Heard said: "Yes. Absolutely. Absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart and I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work. And I couldn't.

"I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all. I know that might be hard to understand or it might be really easy to understand if you've ever loved anyone."

Watch all of part two of @SavannahGuthrie's exclusive interview with Amber Heard, in which Heard discusses her future, fears about new defamation lawsuits and whether she still “has love” for Johnny Depp: pic.twitter.com/xr3EX9se6K — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 15, 2022

Heard - who lost the defamation trial with Depp and was ordered to pay out US$15 million (NZ$23m), also hit out at claims made by Depp's attorney that she faked bruises on her face.

"Again it is that thing: if you have bruising, if you have injuries, it is fake. If you don't have any, (then) you weren't injured," she said.

She later said that the Washington Post op-ed Depp sued her over - which claimed she was a victim of domestic violence - was not intended to "cancel" him.

"The op-ed wasn't about my relationship with Johnny. You know what, the op-ed was about me loaning my voice to a bigger cultural conversation that we were having at the time. It wasn't about him."

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard at the European premiere of their film The Rum Diary in London. Photo / AP

In a previous part of the interview, 36-year-old Heard branded Depp, 59, a "liar" and claimed the jury were persuaded by viral social media posts mocking her.

Asked whether she stood by her accusations against Depp, she said: "To my dying day, I will stand by every word in my testimony."

During the second instalment of her three-part interview in the wake of the trial, Heard admitted she "made a lot of mistakes" during her marriage to Depp.

"I did do and say horrible, regrettable things throughout my relationship. I behaved in horrible, almost unrecognisable to myself ways. I have so much regret.

"I've talked about the horrible language, I've talked about being pushed to the extent that I didn't know the difference between right and wrong.

"I will always continue to feel like I was part of this, like I was the other half of this relationship because I was. And it was very ugly, it could be very beautiful, and it was very toxic.

"We were awful to each other and I made a lot of mistakes, a lot of mistakes, but I've always told the truth."

The actress also admitted that the feuding couple came across as "brats" during the court battle.

"I would not blame the average person for looking at this and how it's been covered and not think that it is Hollywood brats at their worst," she said.

Heard described walking past people chanting "death to Amber Heard" and "burn the witch" as she arrived at court.

She said the trial was "the most humiliating and horrible thing I've ever been through".

"I have never felt more removed from my own humanity. I felt less than human," she said.

Responding to claims from Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez that Heard put on "the performance of a lifetime" during her time on the stand, the actress hit back by referring to Depp's performance in 1990 movie Edward Scissorhands.

"Says the lawyer for the man who convinced the world he had scissors for fingers.

"I'm the performer? I had listened to weeks of testimony insinuating, or saying quite directly, that I'm a terrible actress. So I'm a bit confused how I could be both."

Depp was awarded US$15 million (NZ$23m) in damages after the jury ruled that Heard had defamed him by referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" in an op-ed for the Washington Post in 2018.

Heard did not name Depp in the piece, but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser.

Heard later countersued claiming that Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman, defamed her by saying her abuse claims were a "hoax". The jury awarded her US$2 million.