Amber Heard speaks out about the verdict of the defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Video / TODAY

Amber Heard's tell-all interview with NBC show Dateline has revealed the actress, who was successfully sued by ex-husband Johnny Depp, is "terrified" she could face another defamation lawsuit brought by the actor.

According to the New York Post, the Aquaman actress told Dateline she "took for granted what I assumed was my right to speak, not just what I lived through but what I knew.

"I guess that's what a defamation lawsuit is meant to do, it's meant to take your voice," she told the show's Savannah Guthrie.

Asked if she feared the Pirates of the Caribbean star might take another defamation suit against her, Heard, 36, told Guthrie she was "terrified".

This image released by NBC News shows journalist Savannah Guthrie, right, during an exclusive interview with actor Amber Heard on Dateline NBC. Photo / NBC News, AP

Three weeks ago a Virginia jury found Heard guilty of defaming Depp, 59, following an op-ed she penned for The Washington Post alleging she was a victim of domestic violence.

Despite the ruling, in which Depp was awarded US $10 million, Heard says she stands by "every word" of her testimony. She reiterated during her highly anticipated NBC interview those allegations of abuse by Depp and said he lied on the stand as he denied her claims throughout the six-week trial.

During the interview, Guthrie pointed out that Depp said he never struck Heard and "not one woman has come forward and said he physically hit them."

Heard's response suggested they may have been fearful to do as she had done: "Look what happened to me when I came forward. Would you?"

The interview also saw the actress take the opportunity to defend her character. She told Guthrie: "One thing I can tell you is one thing I'm not is vindictive. There's no part of me that sees any … This would be a really lousy way to get vengeance.

"I'm not a good victim, I get it. I'm not a likeable victim. I'm not a perfect victim, I get it. I'm not a saint. I'm not asking anyone to like me," she said.

Amber Heard said she witnessed the tidal wave of backlash against her. Photo / Supplied

"What I learned in that trial is, it's never going to be good enough," she said of her testimony.

"If you have proof then it was a scheme, it was a hoax. If you don't have proof it didn't happen. If you have a bruise, it's fake. If you don't have a bruise, then violence clearly didn't hurt you. If you told people, then you're hysterical. If you didn't tell anyone, it didn't happen."

Amber Heard says she doesn't blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than US$10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview. Photo / AP

She also told Guthrie, if there was one thing she wishes the jury could have seen, it would be a binder that allegedly contains "years of notes dating back to 2011 from the very beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor, who I was reporting the abuse to."

According to the New York Post, Dateline reviewed documentation from Heard's binder and found notes from her doctor that read "He hit her, threw her on floor" and "He threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her."

Heard says she believes much of the trial happened outside of the courtroom and that jurors were influenced by Depp's online fans.

"I think a vast majority of this trial was played out on social media. And I think this trial is an example of that run amok."

She went on to claim that the jury was swayed by Depp's "non-stop relentless testimony from paid employees."

"I don't blame them," she said. "I actually understand he's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor."

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard at the European premiere of their film The Rum Diary in London. Photo / AP

The Dateline interview also saw Heard confess that she wished she'd owned up to some of her alleged behaviours.

"I did do and say horrible and regrettable things throughout my relationship," Heard told Guthrie. "I have so much regret."

"You know, Savannah, as silly as it is to say this out loud … my goal, the only thing I could hope for at this point, is I just want people to see me as a human being."

The actress said, ultimately, she hopes the outcome for her "doesn't have the chilling effect that I worry it may have on other people."

Heard also admitted she "absolutely" still loves Depp and bears "no bad feelings" toward him.

Where to get help:

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334

• Alternatively contact your local police station

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault