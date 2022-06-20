Amber Heard speaks out about the verdict of the defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Video / TODAY

Amber Heard has claimed Johnny Depp's other ex-partners are too afraid to publicly accuse him of violent behaviour.

In her first interview since losing her defamation case with ex-husband Depp earlier this month, Heard told Savannah Guthrie on NBC's Dateline that she was "terrified" to tell her story publicly, reports the Daily Mail.

Guthrie noted that Heard is the only woman to have publicly accused Johnny Depp of abuse, questioning why no one else spoke out.

Heard replied, "Look what happened to me when I came forward. Would you?"

Amid the trial, Depp's former girlfriend Kate Moss took the stand to defend him, squashing Heard's claims that he once pushed the supermodel down a flight of stairs.

Heard made the claim when discussing an argument between herself and Depp at the top of some stairs, when her sister Whitney Heard allegedly stepped between the pair.

Heard told the court, "She threw herself in the line of fire. She was trying to get Johnny to stop. Her back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her. I don't hesitate and wait - I instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs. And I swung at him."

During her testimony, Moss said that Depp never "pushed her or threw her down any stairs" - in fact, she said he helped her up after she tripped during a trip they took to Jamaica together.

Amber Heard does not regret bringing her case against ex-husband Johnny Depp, she says. Photo / AP

Heard went on to say she had been hurt by the "hate and vitriol" aimed at her, but did not regret bringing the case.

"I know the scariest, most intimidating thing for anybody talking about sexual violence is not being believed, being called a liar, or being humiliated," she continued.

Heard said she was not speaking out to get "vengeance" - "I just want people to see me as a human being."

Her most recent interview has raised eyebrows, as she repeated her allegations from the defamation trial.

However, ahead of the interview airing, her team told Daily Mail they were doubling down on Heard's claims against her ex-husband.

"If Mr Depp or his team have a problem with this, we recommend that Johnny himself sit down with Savannah Guthrie for an hour and answer all her questions," a spokesperson told the Daily Mail.