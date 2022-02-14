Today's half-time show will feature epic hip-hop performers Snoop Dog, Dr Dre, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar. Photo / Getty Images

Some say it is all about the game being played on the field, but for most of us, it all comes down to the half-time show.

The Superbowl is the biggest sporting event in the US and attracts billions of viewers worldwide as well. The annual showdown between two NFL teams, one who dominated on the West Coast and the other who came out on top in the East, is an epic extravaganza that boasts a no-holds-barred, no-stunt-is-off-limits musical performance each year.

The Weeknd performed at the Superbowl half-time show last year, wowing with an epic show that he is said to have used US$9 million of his own money to create. Photo / Youtube

Last year The Weeknd absolutely killed it. The year before Jennifer Lopez and Shakira did so much sultry hip shaking we were dizzy by the end. Other memorable shows in recent years include Katy Perry, with a very memorable appearance from Missy Elliot in 2015 and Beyonce with her former group, Destiny's Child in 2013.

The half-time show, which has been around since 1967 has seen its fair share of controversy too, like the infamous "nipplegate" of 2004, when Justin Timberlake performed with Janet Jackson and a wardrobe malfunction caused her breast to be exposed.

This year, when the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals take a break in the locker room the field will be overtaken by an epic hip-hop show featuring Snoop Dog, Dr Dre, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar. With so many rap legends performing together there is bound to be some huge hits in the mix. We're hoping to hear Drop it Like its Hot, Lose Yourself, Family Affair and Humble, just to name a few.

Stay tuned as the half-time show unfolds and we share our favourite moments.

Superbowl 2022 hottest half-time show moments

It's time for the greatest halftime show in the history of the Super Bowl let's all collectively getting ready to travel back to the early 2000s & the 90s im so ready for this #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/EGM5cHzL5P — KB (@kiarabrown242) February 14, 2022

Snoop Dogg's tracksuit

He was always going to bring the eccentric-casual look he is known for but Snoop's blue with yellow trim, matching tracksuit with mandatory larger-than-life gold chain bling is everything.

50 Cent drops in

It took us a minute to recognise him but 50 cent literally dropped headfirst into one of the rooms that made up the street scene to perform his 90s hit In Da Club.

Mary J Blige's bling

The legendary RnB singer performed on the roof of the set dressed in a fierce silver-mirrored body suit and over the knee boots.

Kendrick Lamar's boxes

As soon as a configuration of boxes appeared, each filled with a dancer, it was clear that Lamar had arrived.

Kendrick Lamar celebrated Dre Day during his performance in the #PepsiHalftime Show at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/W1Zg69ugt3 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 14, 2022

Eminem's entrance

A section of the set dropped away and there was Eminem gearing up for a show-stopping rendition of Lose Yourself. Eminem also made a powerful statement when he took a knee during Dr Dre's piano tribute.

Dr Dre's piano tribute

The legendary Dre sat himself down at a stunning white grand piano and paid tribute to the late Tupac Shakur with an instrumental rendition of his track I Ain't Mad at Cha.

Phew, the show is over for another year. There was so much going on in today's show that it feels a bit like nap time now. While there were some huge moments on display it was almost like there was too much going on for any single performer to shine.