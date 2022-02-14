Today's half-time show will feature epic hip-hop performers Snoop Dog, Dr Dre, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar. Photo / Getty Images

Some say it is all about the game being played on the field, but for most of us, it all comes down to the half-time show.

The Superbowl is the biggest sporting event in the US and attracts billions of viewers worldwide as well. The annual showdown between two NFL teams, one who dominated on the West Coast and the other who came out on top in the East, is an epic extravaganza that boasts a no-holds-barred, no-stunt-is-off-limits musical performance each year.

The Weeknd performed at the Superbowl half-time show last year, wowing with an epic show that he is said to have used US$9 million of his own money to create. Photo / Youtube

Last year The Weeknd absolutely killed it. The year before Jennifer Lopez and Shakira did so much sultry hip shaking we were dizzy by the end. Other memorable shows in recent years include Katy Perry, with a very memorable appearance from Missy Elliot in 2015 and Beyonce with her former group, Destiny's Child in 2013.

The half-time show, which has been around since 1967 has seen its fair share of controversy too, like the infamous "nipplegate" of 2004, when Justin Timberlake performed with Janet Jackson and a wardrobe malfunction caused her breast to be exposed.

This year, when the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals take a break in the locker room the field will be overtaken by an epic hip-hop show featuring Snoop Dog, Dr Dre, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar. With so many rap legends performing together there is bound to be some huge hits in the mix. We're hoping to hear Drop it Like its Hot, Lose Yourself, Family Affair and Humble, just to name a few.

Stay tuned as the half-time show unfolds and we share our favourite moments.