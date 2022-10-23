All grown-up: Viral Ellen star’s heart-warming news

She shot to fame on the Ellen DeGeneres Show singing a cover of Nicki Minaj's 'Super Bass'. Video / Sophia Grace

Sophia Grace is five months pregnant.

The 19-year-old star - who shot to fame on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ at the age of eight alongside her younger cousin Rosie McClelland when the TV host spotted them singing the Nicki Minaj hit ‘Super Bass’ on YouTube and invited them to become regular cast members - is expecting her first child with her mystery boyfriend, but wanted to wait until everything was “fine” until she made the announcement.

She said: “I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant. So I am 21 weeks today and the reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything’s completely fine and that everything’s safe.

The Instagram influencer went on to add that she was “shocked” when she discovered she was pregnant, but has now “got used” to the idea of having a baby and “cannot wait” to share the journey with her millions of followers.

Speaking in a video posted to YouTube, she said: “I was very shocked when I first found out. I got used to it now, and I’m super, super happy about it, and I can’t wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have a lot of different content from what I usually have.

“I am going to do a gender reveal for you guys in a separate video. So you can expect to see that soon on my channel, so make sure you watch out for that.”

In December 2021, the businesswoman confirmed that she was in a relationship, but had decided to keep her personal life “private” from the media.

She said: “I keep that side of my life pretty private, but I do have a boyfriend and I’ve been with him for maybe two years - but I don’t post him on Instagram or anything.”