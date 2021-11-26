Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria reflects on 'challenging' year in latest Instagram post

Hilaria Baldwin has taken to Instagram to speak about a "challenging" year. Photo / Getty Images

In a recent Instagram post, Hilaria Baldwin, wife to Alec, has expressed her gratitude following a "challenging" year.

The 37-year-old mother of six, shared a video of two of her daughters, Carmen and Maria dancing around as they were grocery shopping during Thanksgiving weekend in America.

Baldwin explained she "didn't take a photo of my whole family today".

In her caption, she stated, "This has been one *explosive emoji* of a challenging year. I know for many, many of us… but I will only speak from personal experience right now," the yoga instructor wrote,

"Sometimes I didn't think I was gonna make it through. I want you to know how much you have helped me through some pretty dark struggles. Knowing you were there — such comfort."

"Yes, my children and my husband, my family and close friends have been invaluable… but YOU, I don't get to express this face to face, due to the nature of social media and how far we all are…I SO want you to know and take in how grateful I am every day for you."

She continued to say, "I miss our chats and the safety net of our community. I'm hoping, one day, we will get back there."

The mum ended her post with, "One thing struggle has taught me is to say 'I love you more'. It's what all of this is all about, in my opinion. So, I love you so… with my whole, grateful soul. Happy gratitude day."

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin pictured with their six children. Photo / Getty Images

Alec and Hilaria share six children together, daughters Carmen Gabriela, 8, and Maria Lucia Victoria, 9 months, and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Angel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 13 months.

Baldwin's Instagram post comes after the fatal accidental shooting earlier this year on the film set of Rus' where her husband discharged a gun accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and injuring the film's director Joel Souza.

Since then, multiple accusations of unsafe working conditions have surfaced as police try to determine who was to blame for the incident.

Both assistant director David Halls and armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have been questioned as part of the investigation into how Baldwin ended up handling a gun loaded with live ammunition.

E! News has also reported Baldwin is facing a lawsuit from some of the film's crew members.