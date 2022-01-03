Alec Baldwin says Rust shooting is the 'worst situation' he's ever been in

A trailer of Alec Baldwin's first interview since the fatal accident on the set of the movie Rust. Video / ABC

Alec Baldwin says Halyna Hutchins' death is "the worst situation" he's "ever been involved with".

The 63-year-old actor accidentally fatally shot the cinematographer on the set of the Western movie Rust last year, and in a lengthy video, the Hollywood star has reflected on 2021 and how thankful he is to have gotten "so much goodwill from people".

He said: "I've had more people who have been kind and thoughtful and generous of spirit than I've had people who are malignant about the death Halyna Hutchins.

"I'm not afraid to say that, and to couch that in some euphemisms — somebody died very tragically. And I've gotten so much, I mean so much, goodwill from people. It's just incredible.

"This has been surely the worst situation I've ever been involved with and I'm very hopeful that the people in charge with investigating this whole thing get to the truth as soon as possible. No one wants the truth more than I do."

The It's Complicated star went on to reveal that his goal for 2022 is to leave behind the "negativity" that affects him.

Baldwin explained how he has been in touch with some "well-known people" about different ways to "attain a state of mind" that has no place for negative thoughts, including meditation.

The movie star continued: "But the one thing I do want to consider very carefully in this coming year and to really push myself is in terms of trying to not allow the negativity in my life to affect me.

Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a gun that shot and killed a cinematographer earlier this year. Photo / Getty Images

"I've been having some very interesting phone calls with some very interesting people who I will not name, but some of them rather well-known people who deal in all kinds of behavioral, philosophical, religious, spiritual, meditation, all kinds of ways to attain a state of mind where you really short-circuit a lot of the negative in your life. And that's what I want."

The father-of-seven - who is married to Hilaria Baldwin - also plans on "improving" his relationships.

He added: "My goal in the new year is peace, awareness, consciousness, deepening my relationships with the people that I love, pulling them closer to me, and improving relationships with people I care about but maybe I don't get to see much of them anymore."