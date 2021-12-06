Alec Baldwin quits Twitter just days after first interview since 'Rust' shooting

Trailer of Alec Baldwin's first interview since the fatal accident on the set of the movie 'Rust'. Video / ABC

Trailer of Alec Baldwin's first interview since the fatal accident on the set of the movie 'Rust'. Video / ABC

Alec Baldwin has deleted his Twitter account.

The "30 Rock" star's verified @AlecBaldwin page has been removed overnight, with the decision to leave the platform taken just days after the 63-year-old star sat down for his first interview since the accidental shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust".

Users looking for Baldwin's account - which he made private last month - are greeted with the message: "This account doesn't exist."

His old Twitter account, @AlecBaldwin___ remains online but hasn't been used for more than a year, and he and wife Hilaria have kept their presence on Instagram.

The "Blue Jasmine" actor had used his Twitter account to share his first statement following Hutchins' death in October.

He wrote in a series of posts at the time: "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

This isn't the first time Baldwin has deleted his Twitter account as he has done so multiple times in the past, including during the controversy over his wife's Spanish heritage.

During his ABC News interview last week, Alec admitted he hadn't realised Hutchins had been hit by a bullet while she was filming him holding his gun.

Stressing he'd been told it was a "cold gun" - meaning there was no live rounds inside - he said: "I let go of the hammer. Bang! The gun goes off. I'd pulled the hammer as far back as I could without cocking the gun...

"The gun was supposed to be empty... nothing with a charge at all."

Baldwin was baffled when Hutchins fell to the ground and it took some time for him to even consider the possibility that she'd been shot by a live round.

He continued: "I thought to myself, 'Did she faint?' The notion that there was a live round in that gun didn't occur to me for 45 minutes to an hour.

"No one could understand. Did she have a heart attack? The idea that someone put a live bullet in the gun was not even in reality.

"She just laid there kind of in shock."

It was only when the "Boss Baby" star was speaking with investigators in the sheriff's department that he was told both Hutchins and Rust director Joel Souza had been hit by a live bullet and that the cinematographer had passed away.