The actor was caught in the middle of a protest in New York – and quickly lost his temper. Photo / AP

On Monday, Alec Baldwin got caught in the middle of a fiery clash with anti-Israel protesters in New York.

The star was spotted shouting in a tense video as members of the public surrounded him, demanding him to reveal whether he supported Israel or the Palestinians.

Police were guarding the actor as he tried to enter a building which was locked. However, the It’s Complicated actor couldn’t ignore the comments from demonstrators who were crowding around him, reports news.com.au.

“I support peace for Gaza,” he informed them.

Baldwin’s reply only aggravated the protesters, who began to swear at the star and attempt to get closer to him.

“Shut your f**king mouth, you have no f**king shame,” one person yelled at the 65-year-old, with another telling him, “Go f**k yourself.”

"That's a stupid question..."



Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin refuses to condemn Israel and squares up to pro-Palestinian protestors in New York. pic.twitter.com/82Y3viJbdV — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) December 18, 2023

An insider told HuffPost that Baldwin didn’t intend to get involved in the protest, however, he was caught in the scuffle while on his way to teach an acting class.

“He had no intention of going to the protest and was not involved in any way,” the Baldwin source said.

“He was approached aggressively and repeatedly. The police stepped in to avoid further confrontation so he could make his way to the class safely.”

The big group of pro-Palestine protesters started their march from Grand Central Terminal earlier , prior to heading to the Port Authority Bus Terminal. They later headed to Penn Station, where they congregated inside Moynihan Train Hall, in Midtown.

A video uploaded on social media shows Baldwin in another heated incident, with protesters continuing to bombard him with questions on his views of the war.

“Because I’m in Hollywood?” he replied prior to pushing the man. “You ask stupid questions. Ask me a smart question.”

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died after being shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie Rust at a vigil in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2021. Photo / Getty Images

As he made his way through the crowd with security, the Aviator actor shouted: “Shut the f**k up”.

In response, another protester shouted back: “You did kill someone though, right? You’re a murderer!”, referencing the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October, 2021.

Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter, however, the charge was dropped in April to allow for more time to investigate new evidence surrounding the tragedy. Baldwin has claimed a number of times that he didn’t pull the trigger, and pleaded not guilty to the charges back in February.

The movie’s director Joel Souza was also hurt in the accidental shooting.