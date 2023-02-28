The Baby Boss actor has been sued and is already facing involuntary manslaughter charges. Photo / AP

Alec Baldwin is facing further legal battles after being sued by three Rust crew members.

Mere days after the 64-year-old actor pleaded not guilty to two charges of involuntary manslaughter over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42 in October 2021, he now faces a new lawsuit over the tragedy from film workers who say they were left physically and emotionally traumatised by the incident.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, the trio - made up of crew and the film’s producers - claimed they have and continue to suffer anxiety and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder after the fatal shooting of Hutchins.

The plaintiffs in the suit are dolly operator Ross Addiego, set costume Doran Curtin and key grip Reese Price, who were in the church on the set of the neo-Western at Bonanza Creek Ranch, New Mexico, when Baldwin’s gun went off, killing Hutchins and striking and wounding director Joel Souza.

The set of Rust after a fatal shooting on set. Photo / Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via The New York Times

The trio have alleged they were so close to Baldwin when the gun was fired they sustained “blast injuries” from the sound of the shot.

Their complaint also accuses Baldwin of not paying attention during weapon straining and failing to ensure that the gun was not loaded with a live bullet - something the Rust armoured Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has also spoken out about.

Baldwin was due in court last week over the involuntary manslaughter charges, but entered the pleas ahead of his scheduled appearance and waived his right to a first appearance in court.

A preliminary hearing date is yet to be set, which will determine whether the case will go to trial.

Court documents have shown 44 witnesses including Rust director Souza, 49, are lined up to give evidence at the hearing, along with armour and prop worker Seth Kenney, camera assistant Lane Luper, line producer Gabrielle Pickle and script supervisor Maime Mitchell.

Baldwin also faces a separate civil lawsuit filed by Hutchins’ family on February 9.

They are suing the actor and the Rust production company for alleged battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and loss of consortium, which is a claim to compensate for damage to relationships such as marriages that are mutually dependent.