Alanis Morissette has cancelled her upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

Alanis Morissette has cancelled her upcoming Australia and New Zealand shows.

Promoter Live Nation confirmed the star's Jagged Little Pill anniversary shows Downunder had been cancelled due to "scheduling issues and to the unprecedented logistical challenges of global touring in 2022".

"In consultation with her management, we all feel it's best to refund the ticketholders now and have all committed to rescheduling these dates at the earliest possible time."

She was set to perform at Spark Arena this November.

Morrissette said in a statement to her Aussie and Kiwi fans that she was "crestfallen" to have to cancel the tour dates.

"I love you all and will be back as soon as we can. Until then, big hugs."

The cancellation comes after the tour had already been repeatedly postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her classic album Jagged Little Pill was first delayed to November 2020, then delayed again to November 2021. The Spark Arena show was then pushed back another year.

Jagged Little Pill featured her hits Hand In My Pocket and Ironic and is regarded as one of the most successful albums of the 1990s. It was number one in New Zealand for 11 consecutive weeks.

The seven-time Grammy award-winning artist was last in New Zealand in 2018 for shows in Queenstown, Taupo, and Whitianga with George Thorogood and Colin Hay.

In 1998, Morissette played a free show at Auckland's Aotea Square to a crowd of 15,000 people. The Canadian singer won album of the year and best rock album at the 1996 Grammy Awards for Jagged Little Pill.

Ticketholders will be refunded.