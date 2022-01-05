After years of backlash, celebrities are saying 'no' to Golden Globes; Kiwi director's film leads nomination list

The annual Golden Globes awards is due to be held on Sunday (Monday from around midday in NZ) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, but according to Variety, no celebrities have agreed to take part in the event.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has previously come under fire for the lack of black representation among its members, and a social media campaign called Time's Up was even launched to help highlight the issue.
The Globes talent booker said in an email sent to several publicity agencies: "The Golden Globes will move forward with a small event on January 9th that will not only award the best performances in television and film for 2021, but also on recognising the importance of supporting diverse creatives across the industry.
"The event this year will celebrate and honour a variety of diverse, community-based programmes that empower inclusive film-makers and journalists to pursue their storytelling passions."
NBC previously announced that it would not televise the 2022 ceremony due to the lack of diversity, while Amazon Studios and Netflix announced plans to stop their activities with the HFPA until sufficient changes were made.
In May, NBC said in a statement: "We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to
meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes.
"Assuming the organisation executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."
The awards ceremony - which has previously been hosted by Ricky Gervais - is set to be held without an audience, without a red carpet and with strict safety measures in place due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.
In a statement on the Golden Globes website, the organisers explained: "Proof of vaccination and booster shot, along with a negative PCR test within 48 hours, is required for entry.
"All guests will be masked and socially distanced at all times while inside the ballroom."
Kiwi film director Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog leads this year's nomination list, with seven Golden Globe nods. Sir Kenneth Branagh's autobiographical film Belfast also received seven nominations.
Rapper Snoop Dog announced the nominations at a ceremony in December last year.
Full list of nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes
Best motion picture - drama
Belfast
Coda
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best motion picture - musical or comedy
Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … Boom!
West Side Story
Best actress in a motion picture - drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best actor in a motion picture - drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best supporting actress in any motion picture
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best supporting actor in any motion picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best director - motion picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best screenplay - motion picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best motion picture - animated
Encanto, Walt Disney Pictures
Fleem Neon
Luca, Pixar
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best motion picture - foreign language
Compartment No 6
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
Best original score - motion picture
The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
Encanto, Germaine Franco
The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
Dune, Hans Zimmer
Best original song - motion picture
Be Alive from King Richard, by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson
Dos Orugitas from Encanto, by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down to Joy from Belfast, by Van Morrison
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) from Respect, by Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King
No Time to Die from No Time to Die, by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Best TV series - drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Post
Squid Game
Succession
Best actress in a drama series
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Best actor in a drama series
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best TV series - musical or comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best actress in a TV series - musical or comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best actor in a TV series - musical or comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best limited series or TV movie
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie
Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game