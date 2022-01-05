After years of backlash, celebrities are saying 'no' to Golden Globes; Kiwi director's film leads nomination list

Celebrities, such as Gal Gadot who presented an award at last year's Globes, are refusing to take part due to lack of diversity. Photo / Getty Images

The annual Golden Globes awards is due to be held on Sunday (Monday from around midday in NZ) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, but according to Variety, no celebrities have agreed to take part in the event.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has previously come under fire for the lack of black representation among its members, and a social media campaign called Time's Up was even launched to help highlight the issue.

The Globes talent booker said in an email sent to several publicity agencies: "The Golden Globes will move forward with a small event on January 9th that will not only award the best performances in television and film for 2021, but also on recognising the importance of supporting diverse creatives across the industry.

"The event this year will celebrate and honour a variety of diverse, community-based programmes that empower inclusive film-makers and journalists to pursue their storytelling passions."

The HFPA, which hosts the Golden Globes, will be forced to make long term changes to their selection process if they want the Awards to return to NBC. Photo / Getty Images

NBC previously announced that it would not televise the 2022 ceremony due to the lack of diversity, while Amazon Studios and Netflix announced plans to stop their activities with the HFPA until sufficient changes were made.

In May, NBC said in a statement: "We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to

meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes.

"Assuming the organisation executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."

The awards ceremony - which has previously been hosted by Ricky Gervais - is set to be held without an audience, without a red carpet and with strict safety measures in place due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

In a statement on the Golden Globes website, the organisers explained: "Proof of vaccination and booster shot, along with a negative PCR test within 48 hours, is required for entry.

"All guests will be masked and socially distanced at all times while inside the ballroom."

Kiwi film director Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog leads this year's nomination list, with seven Golden Globe nods. Sir Kenneth Branagh's autobiographical film Belfast also received seven nominations.

Rapper Snoop Dog announced the nominations at a ceremony in December last year.

Kiwi film director Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog leads this year's nomination list, with seven Golden Globe nods. Photo / Grant Matthews

Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons star in The Power of the Dog, the latest epic created by Kiwi director Jane Campion. Photo / AP

Full list of nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes

Best motion picture - drama

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best motion picture - musical or comedy

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West Side Story

Best actress in a motion picture - drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best actor in a motion picture - drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best supporting actress in any motion picture

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best supporting actor in any motion picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best director - motion picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best screenplay - motion picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best motion picture - animated

Encanto, Walt Disney Pictures

Fleem Neon

Luca, Pixar

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best motion picture - foreign language

Compartment No 6

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best original score - motion picture

The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat

Encanto, Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

Dune, Hans Zimmer

Best original song - motion picture

Be Alive from King Richard, by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson

Dos Orugitas from Encanto, by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down to Joy from Belfast, by Van Morrison

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) from Respect, by Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King

No Time to Die from No Time to Die, by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Best TV series - drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Post

Squid Game

Succession

Best actress in a drama series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Best actor in a drama series

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best TV series - musical or comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best actress in a TV series - musical or comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best actor in a TV series - musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best limited series or TV movie

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie

Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game