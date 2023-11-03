Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has been accused by a former child model of .sexually assaulting her when she was 17 and he was in his late 20s. Photo / Getty Images

Warning: Contains mention of sexual assault.

Steven Tyler has been accused of molesting a teenager in a phone booth.

The Aerosmith frontman is the subject of a lawsuit filed by Jeanne Bellino in New York on Thursday November 2, in which the former child model claimed she suffered “physical, psychological and emotional injuries” after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by the Crazy singer in 1975, when she was 17 and he was in his late 20s.

According to Rolling Stone, the woman claimed in court documents she met Tyler, now 75, when a friend arranged for them to meet his band at the Warwick Hotel following a fashion show she was working at in Manhattan. When the pair met the singer and several unnamed members of her entourage, they walked down Sixth Avenue together.

Bellino claims the I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing hitmaker grew frustrated when she asked about a song lyric and he forced her into a phone booth.

The suit alleged: “While holding her captive, Tyler stuck his tongue down her throat, and put his hands upon her body, her breasts, her buttocks, and her genitals, moving and removing clothing and pinning her against the wall of the phone booth.

“As Tyler was mauling and groping Plaintiff, he was humping her pretending to have sex with Plaintiff. Others stood by outside the phone booth laughing and as passersby watched and witnessed, nobody in the entourage intervened ...

“Tyler’s penis was erect and it was evident to her as he rubbed it against her that he was not wearing underwear and wearing thin pants.”

Eventually, the model freed herself after raising her knee and pulling the singer’s hair and she ran out of the phone booth in “shock and fear”, the lawsuit alleges.

Although she was confused and in shock, Jeanne - who alleged it was her first sexual experience - stayed with the group because she was relying on her friend for transportation, and they returned to the hotel, only for Tyler to allegedly forcibly kiss her and grind against her near the bar area.

The suit claimed Jeanne has “suffered and will continue to suffer, great pain of mind and body, severe and permanent emotional distress, physical manifestations of emotional distress, embarrassment, humiliation, physical, personal and psychological injuries” as a result of the alleged incident, which led to her being hospitalised and still in need of medication nearly five decades later.

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during night one of their Peace Out: The Farewell Tour on Saturday, September 2 this year at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Photo / AP

The case comes nearly a year after another sexual assault claim was filed against Tyler.

Julia Misley, formerly known as Julia Holcomb, previously accused the veteran rocker of having “coerced and persuaded” her into believing they were having “a romantic love affair”, which she states began when she was 16 and he was 25.

He denied her allegations but has yet to comment on the latest claims.