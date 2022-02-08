Adele wins Song of the Year at The BRIT Awards 2022. Video / BRITs

Music superstar Adele has walked the red carpet at the BRIT Awards in London today – and sparked new rumours of an engagement to boyfriend Rich Paul by wearing a massive diamond ring on her finger.

The glammed-up red carpet appearance is the first time the singer has been seen in public since dramatically cancelling her planned Las Vegas residency at the 11th hour last month.

She's expecting to perform at today's BRITs, her first appearance at the award show in six years. She's nominated for four awards this year for her world-conquering latest album 30 and will go head-to-head against Ed Sheeran for two of the night's biggest awards, Best Artist and Best Album.

It's been a bumpy few weeks for the star, who has weathered a fierce backlash since she posted a tearful video announcing her entire Las Vegas residency would be delayed, just 24 hours out from the first show. At the time she blamed production issues and Covid cases among her team – but the show's set has since been dismantled and no new dates have been announced, amid reports of creative tensions behind the scenes.

It's her first red carpet appearance since pulling the pin on her Vegas residency. Photo / Getty Images

US sports agent Paul, 40, started dating Adele in early 2021 and went official on Instagram in September.

Adele hit back at tabloid reports of problems in her relationship with Paul in a post last week confirming her BRITs appearance, telling fans: "Oh, and Rich sends his love."

But she was slammed for the "tone-deaf" post, which showed her laughing and holding a playing card to the camera but made no mention of the cancelled residency.

Ticketholders have not yet been refunded and are waiting to find out if the shows, which were due to take place at the Caesars Palace in Las Vegas every weekend until April, will go ahead at all.

A closer look at the ring. Photo / AP

Adele broke down in tears as she announced the news via an Instagram video last month the night before she was due to take the stage, telling fans: "We've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid."

"We've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we've run out of time. I'm so upset and I'm really embarrassed and I'm so sorry to everyone that's travelled."