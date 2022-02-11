Adele poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2022. Photo / AP

Adele shocked onlookers by pole dancing at G-A-Y's Porn Idol event at Heaven nightclub in London on Thursday night.

The 'Easy On Me' hitmaker had been enjoying a night out with friends at the club, which was hosting the famous strip contest with a cash prize, and was seen singing along to disco hit 'It's Raining Men' by the Weather Girls.

Adele then stepped on stage with 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' star Cheryl Hole to give the audience something else to cheer.

The 33-year-old singer - who won a trio of BRIT Awards earlier this week - wrapped her leg around the stripper pole on the stage and spun around in her all-white Fendi suit, sending the audience wild.

An onlooker told the Daily Star Online: "Adele was absolutely loving the event. She was having a great time with friends and loved watching the show.

"After the contest was over she stormed the stage and the crowd went wild. No one was expecting a music icon to be there."

adele pole dancing at heaven who had this on their 2022 bingo card pic.twitter.com/bJsKbE0xiL — maddi 🍄 (@lilredmaddi) February 11, 2022

A video shared by a fan also shows Adele asking to have "the final say-so" in the stripping contest as Cheryl tells her "you can have the final say, you're f***ing Adele and I'm little old Cheryl!"

Adele then picked a topless woman as the winner, referring her BRITs controversy by saying: "I'm going to go with my girl! I know I've had a lot of s*** the last couple of days."

A delighted Cheryl shared a photo with Adele on Instagram, confirming that the music megastar came to meet her backstage.

The 28-year-old drag queen wrote: "Confirmed: @Adele was devastated when I was eliminated on Drag Race too. Love you divalina."

In her acceptance speech at the BRIT Awards for the Artist of the Year prize, Adele enthused about being "a female artist" despite the switch to gender-neutral categories at the ceremony in 2022.

She told the crowd: "I understand why the name of this award has changed but I really love being a woman and a female artist. I'm really proud of us."

Adele addresses engagement rumours

Adele has also hinted she will have a baby with Rich Paul next year.

The Grammy-winner sparked rumours the 40-year-old sporting agent had popped the question when she showed off a dazzling teardrop-shaped sparkler on her ring finger at the BRIT Awards earlier this week.

However, the singer - who has 9-year-old Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki - is keeping people guessing over her alleged engagement.

She told 'The Graham Norton Show': "If I was would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't?"

The 33-year-old singer has been dating Rich since September 2021.

The 'Chasing Pavements' hitmaker recently hit the headlines after she cancelled her planned Las Vegas residency the day before opening night, with an insider claiming that it was down to a rift with her boyfriend.

The source told New York Daily News: "There's trouble in paradise. That's why she can't perform."

Confirmed: @Adele was devastated I was eliminated on Drag Race too. Love you divalina 💖 pic.twitter.com/GyY8U5sqtQ — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) February 11, 2022

However, Adele later told fans in an Instagram statement announcing her BRIT Awards appearance that Rich – who was not present at the ceremony - "sends his love".

During her chat with Graham, Adele also promised fans the delayed 'Weekends with Adele' residency will take place before the end of 2022, and admitted it needs to happen this year because she has "plans" for next year.

The 'Hello' hitmaker then suggested: "Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!"

She said: "We are now working our a**** off, but I don't want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready.

"The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can't in case we are not ready in time. It is absolutely 100 per cent happening this year.

"It has to happen this year because I've got plans for next year."

The 'Chasing Pavements' is keen to add to her brood but admitted motherhood has been exhausting.

She said: "It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children – I only just feel like I've caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son."