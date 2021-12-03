Adele reveals the celebrity she would love to meet: 'The Rock', Dwayne Johnson - 'I would actually cry'

Adele and beauty influencer NikkieTutorials. Photo / YouTube

Adele has met many celebrities over the course of her career but there is one famous person she is yet to meet - and she says she would be thrilled if they finally crossed paths.

In an interview with beauty influencer NikkieTutorials, the singer said she would love to meet Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"Someone I've never met that I think I would actually cry is The Rock, but I know he goes by Dwayne Johnson now," Adele said.

"I was the biggest wrestling fan when I was younger," she added.

The singer said she almost met The Rock once but he and his wife ended up being unable to attend her concert so, instead, he sent her flowers.

"He sent me flowers the other day because him and his wife couldn't make my show," she said. "Literally I fell off my chair."

"He's amazing. He's just incredible. I just want him to be my mate. I want him to be my friend," the singer said.

Adele also reminisced about recently meeting Oprah Winfrey, someone she has always admired.

Adele and Oprah met during the "Adele One Night Only" special on CBS.

"She's so normal," Adele said. "No, honestly. It was wild.

"My boyfriend came with me up to the compound. The interview was amazing and then we had lunch with her and stuff like that and it was so normal. But every now and then we catch ourselves being like, 'What the f***? It's f***ing Oprah!'"

"I don't remember never not knowing of Oprah," she said, adding that the iconic TV host is "the nicest woman".