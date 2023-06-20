“I don’t know why I just told you that …” Adele has made a TMI confession while performing at her latest Las Vegas show, leaving the crowd stunned. Photo / Getty Images

Adele seems to have taken her signature honesty to a whole other level - and perhaps slightly too far - with her latest confession.

The English singer, 35, returned to her Las Vegas residency Weekends with Adele at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where she may have given a little too much away about her current health condition.

“Obviously when I do my shows, I wear Spanx and keep it all in and make it all fit me,” the Hello songstress began.

“And I sweat a lot and it doesn’t go anywhere. So basically I just sit in my own sweat. And my doctor gave me Jock Itch [medication].

“So it looks like I am an athlete basically, so I have to squirt it on myself. I don’t know why the f**k I just told you that. It is a bit crude but I never knew it existed.”

Jock Itch is layman’s terms for a health condition called tinea cruris, a fungal skin infection that can affect the genitalia and inner thighs.

so are we not going to talk about the “Jock Itch” 💀 pic.twitter.com/Pb7AsVit12 — sal 🪐 (@AdeleServes) June 19, 2023

Adele finished her five-month residency agreement in March. However, the star extended the deal until November with 34 more shows at the Las Vegas venue.

After taking three months off, Adele returned to the stage on Saturday.

“All week I had just been buzzing and right then I was stood [backstage] and I s*** myself,” she said.

“We had a very long break and I am gassed to be back. I was bored out of my brains. Somehow I missed you. It is a lovely change. I genuinely love doing these shows and it is the highlight of my week. I was desperate to get back. It is a whole new meaning.”

Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Photo / Getty Images

What’s more, a television special is in the works for the Rolling In The Deep singer. Adele filmed her first two shows of the Las Vegas residency’s second leg for the special, which reportedly will pay her around A$93 million (NZ$10.2 million) on top of her rumoured A$2.9 million per show, reports The Mirror.

However, the successful tour experienced a rocky start when Adele had to pull the pin on her first show in January 2022, only a few hours before the concert was set to begin.

The singer posted a video on Instagram announcing that her team simply “wasn’t ready” as she broke down in tears.

“We’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid,” she revealed.

“We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s travelled.”



