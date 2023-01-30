Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine have become parents for the third time. Photo / AP

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their third child together.

A source confirmed to People magazine that the Maroon 5 singer and former Victoria’s Secret Model have become parents for the third time.

The couple, already parents to daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6, have not yet shared details about their newest addition.

Last year Prinsloo, 34, told Entertainment Tonight that she and Levine, 43, had talked about having more children.

“We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, ‘Don’t even think about it!’ But I do also want five kids, but don’t even think about it,” she said at the time.

“You know what, never say never. We want a big family, who knows?

“We’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there’s no limits to it.”

She carried on, “I think it’s just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing [Dusty and Gio] together, I’m like, ‘Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,’ because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don’t know. Never say never.”

In September, Prinsloo confirmed to the outlet that she and Levine were expecting another child together.

The couple married in Mexico in July 2014 after dating for a year.

A source close to the former supermodel told People that the couple want to be the “best parents possible” following cheating allegations made about the singer last year.

Levine addressed the claims in a public statement on Instagram, writing, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.”

He denied that he had an affair but admitted that he “crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life”.

“In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”