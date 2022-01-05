Actress whose father died from Covid hits back at troll who called her a loser for wearing a face mask

Abigail Breslin has fired back at an online troll who called her a "pathetic loser" for wearing a face mask. Photo / Getty Images

The Stillwater star was following the advice of health professionals by wearing a face covering while out in public. Breslin posted a photo of herself wearing the mask to her Instagram and when one troll called her a "loser" she hit back, pointing out her own dad Michael - who died last February from Covid-19 complications - may have still been alive if more people had worn masks.

The Instagram user wrote underneath a photo of the 25-year-old actress on a rollercoaster wearing a face covering: "Who's the pathetic loser wearing a mask?"

Abigail replied: "That pathetic loser would be me, someone who lost their dad due to someone not wearing a mask and giving him Covid."

She then bluntly added: "You can kindly go f*** off now."

Recently, Breslin, who featured in the films Zombieland and Little Miss Sunshine, shared what it was like to celebrate the holidays without her father for the first time.

She wrote on Instagram: "Merry Christmas eve everyone! I'm not gonna lie. This one is a weird one for me. My first holiday season sans my dada.

"I love the holiday season and am so thankful I get to spend it with my mom, my brothers, my friends and my boyfriend ... I'm truly blessed. But it's hard to know I can't call my daddy and wish him a merry Christmas or send him a gift certificate to a good steakhouse."

Breslin admitted that "some days are harder than others" before saying "grief is a tricky little monster".

Breslin wrote: "Some days are harder than others ... grief is a tricky little monster. I wish there was an expiration date to missing someone ... but I had almost 25 great years of having an awesome dad and I feel as though I know what he'd be saying right now. I think it's be somewhere along the lines of 'why ya crying kid? I'm fiiiiiiine. Don't worry about me! Love you, pretty.' To anyone who's missing someone this holiday season ... I see you, I hear you and you're not alone. [sic]"

Breslin has since announced she is taking a break from Instagram after more trolls decided to have a go at the actress, with one going so far as to say her father died from Covid because he was "weak". The actress was also angered by criticism on the other end of the spectrum when she posted a group photo with friends, none of whom were wearing masks.

Breslin shared a screenshot of the judgemental comment which said: "She's upset that people are not wearing their masks but yet here nobody is ... what a hypocrite."

Breslin hit back: "We took ours off for one photo. Everyone present was vaccinated as well as being tested before hand.

"I was calling someone out for telling me my father was 'weak' because he passed away from Covid and said I was a 'pathetic loser' for wearing my mask on a public ride with strangers.

"I wear my mask always around others [except] for friends I know are vaccinated and have been tested beforehand."

She then announced: "Ok this will be my last post for awhile because I do not need to further explain myself."