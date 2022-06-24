Sharon Stone insists women are made to feel that losing a baby is "something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure". Photo / AP

Sharon Stone insists women are made to feel that losing a baby is "something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure". Photo / AP

Sharon Stone has lost nine children by miscarriage.

The 64-year-old actress - who is the mother of three sons, Roan, 22, Laird, 17, and Quinn, 16, through adoption - insists women are made to feel that losing a baby is "something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure", but the Basic Instinct star says anyone who has suffered a miscarriage requires "compassion and empathy and healing".

In an Instagram comment, she wrote: "We, as females don't have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage. It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure. Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need. Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort."

Stone made the comment on People magazine's Instagram post promoting a joint interview with Dancing with the Stars professionals Peta Murgatroyd and her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy.

In the chat, 35-year-old star Murgatroyd opened up to the publication about suffering a miscarriage while her husband, 42, was in Ukraine.

Chmerkovskiy said: "I'm just here to make sure that everything goes well, regardless of what it is. I feel like that's my job. And then when everybody's fine, I get to be tended to. But it was crazy. It makes you feel helpless. And for a dude like me, like all my priorities have completely shifted."

Murgatroyd suffered miscarriages twice before.

Speaking about her first miscarriage, she told the magazine: "I was completely embarrassed, ultimately ashamed. I didn't even know how to utter the words and have that sentence come out of my mouth: I had a miscarriage.

"I'm somebody who prides herself on health wellness. I exercise every single day. But, as I came to realise, that doesn't really go hand in hand with the reproductive system."