Bette Midler has been slammed for her comments about breastfeeding. Photo / Getty Images

Actress Bette Midler has been slammed for urging mothers to "TRY BREASTFEEDING" as parents in the US struggle to access formula for their infants.

The comments come as the United States enters the grips of a formula shortage that has left parents struggling to access supplies they need.

The 76-year-old has been widely slammed for an "obtuse" and ignorant comment on Friday where she responded to a tweet from a MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle Thursday night that stated the "baby formula shortage reveals an amazing secret oligopoly" of three companies owning "90 per cent" of the market."

Midler shot back, tweeting "TRY BREASTFEEDING! It's free and available on-demand."

The actress, who is a mother of one, gave birth to her daughter Sophie Von Haselberg, in 1986 at age 41. However many called out the actress for her lack of thought for other parents and their unique situations.

TRY BREASTFEEEDING! It’s free and available on demand. https://t.co/15xetgg1ps — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 13, 2022

The tone-deaf tweet prompted fierce criticism from parents, many of whom have children they are unable to breastfeed, or with health conditions that require specific formulas.

"I had twins. I didn't produce enough milk for both. Without formula, I would have had to have chosen which one got to eat. To say nothing of kids that get separated from their birth mothers very young," shared one upset parent.

And US radio host Annie Frey added to the sentiments, "Please don't be this insensitively obtuse about an incredibly frightening thing for parents."

"There are a 1000 reasons why this isn't possible for all mums and babies," activist Amber Gustafson replied on Twitter.

Tim Carvell, a producer for Last Week Tonight was also shocked by the comments from Midler, who he noted was beloved in queer circles.

"Imagine having a large gay fanbase, many of whom are raising kids in two-dad households, and thinking this is a good suggestion," he tweeted.

Plunket New Zealand note on their website, that while breastmilk is the best nutrition you can give to your baby, formula is a safe and adequate alternative. They also note the reasons parents may not be able to or choose not to breastfeed.

"For some mums there are many things to consider, like your cultural beliefs, personal circumstances, and your own physical and mental wellbeing.

"Talk to your partner, family/whānau, and your midwife or maternity carer about it, and have a plan so they know how they can help you."