Tobias Menzies on The Crown: 'It's such a strange role Prince Philip has'

12 minutes to read
Financial Times
By: Emma Jacobs

The Crown star on playing the Duke of Edinburgh and bridging acting's gender pay gap.

Fame is tricky for an actor. Too much is professionally hazardous, says Tobias Menzies. "There is a profound chemical thing

