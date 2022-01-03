Actor replaced in Waititi's latest Hollywood feature

Oscar-winner Taika Waititi. Photo / Supplied

By Maori Television

Oscar-winner Taika Waititi's latest film featuring a long list of Kiwi actors, Next Goal Wins, is swapping the lead actor after accusations of sexual assault.

Will Arnett will replace Armie Hammer in the film, based on a true story of a Dutch coach who took on the impossible task of making an American Samoan soccer team winners after suffering a 31-0 loss to the Australians.

The cast of Next Goal Wins includes Kiwi actors Rachael House, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Rhys Darby, Beulah Koale and Semu Filipo.

Multiple women have alleged Hammer sexually assaulted them, but the American actor has told media all the relationships were consensual. Hammer has been fired from several films and series, including one alongside singer-actress Jennifer Lopez after the allegations.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating.