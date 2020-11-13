Actor Jon Hamm helps US band steal Goodshirt's music video concept

Actor Jon Hamm stars in The Eels new music video which has stolen its idea from Kiwi band Goodshirt.

US rock band The Eels have stolen the concept for their latest music video from the chart topping Kiwi band Goodshirt. And they've enlisted Hollywood A-Lister Jon Hamm as an accomplice in their crime.

Yesterday the band released the video for their song Are We Alright Again. The video, which stars Hamm in the lead role, generated coverage from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard and the NME.

Filmed in one continuous take the video shows Hamm sitting in his lounge, listening to the Eels new song on his headphones. Behind him the band, dressed as bumbling balaclava-wearing thieves, silently steal all his possessions.

If you're thinking this sounds very familiar, well, you're not wrong. This is exactly the concept of Goodshirt's award winning music video for their beloved 2002 single Sophie.

The song hit No.1here in 2002 and it's quirky and creative music video, which was directed by their frequent collaborator Jo Lonie, won the New Zealand Music Award for Best Music Video the following year.

Filmed in one continuous take the video shows a young woman sitting in her lounge listening to Sophie on her headphones. Behind her the band, dressed as bumbling balaclava-wearing thieves, silently steal all her possessions.

Local music fans were quick to report the theft taking to social media and alerting Goodshirt's frontman Rodney Fisher of The Eels crime.

After being made aware of the situation Fisher had some fun on Facebook, posting a meme about the situation and wondering if he could take The Eels "to Fair Go".

"Its just so bloody random," Fisher told the Herald. "Its really flattering to see our fans standing up for us across social media. I mostly feel stink for Jo, our director, as he came up with the concept and the idea to keep finding interesting ways of making one shot videos for that album."

He joked he was spending the day fishing through The Eels video ideas, "to see what we could do with one of their videos."

The Eels are a critically acclaimed American alt-rock band who have released 13 albums since forming in the mid-90s. They have a dedicated fanbase but are best known here for their early radio hit Novocaine for the Soul.

Goodshirt released two Top 5 albums in the early 2000's before calling it a day. They do however reform periodically and will next be playing at Waterbourne Festival at Auckland's Takapuna Beach on 13 March, 2021, and Wellington's Homegrown Music Festival on 20 March, 2021.