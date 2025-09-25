A$AP Rocky compares therapy to "psychic readings" and expresses distrust in sharing with strangers. Photo / FilmMagic

A$AP Rocky has compared therapy to getting “psychic readings”.

The 36-year-old rapper/actor has confessed he’s never talked with a counsellor because he doesn’t see “the point” and he finds it hard to trust a stranger with his problems.

He told Elle magazine: “My outlook on therapy is so pessimistic, it’s not even funny. I might get killed for this, but I put therapists in the same box as psychic readings.

“I look at it like, ‘Yo, if you don’t share the same experiences, what’s the point of me telling a stranger my business for an hour straight, for them to just say, ‘Okay, well, how did that make you feel?’”

However, he admits fellow rap star Jay-Z provides a kind of therapy because so many people go to him to talk about their problems.