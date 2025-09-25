A$AP Rocky said: “I think Jay-Z is a black therapist. A lot of people come to him with their problems.”
The music star went on to admit he’s happy in his life as a father with his partner Rihanna, the couple welcoming the arrival of their third child, a girl, this month.
A$AP Rocky said he’s embracing ageing and able to see how “fortunate” he is.
“I’m about to be 40 in a few years. I’m ready to embrace that motherf***er. I got these pretty grey hairs growing. I’m ready.”
A$AP Rocky, who was interviewed before the couple’s new baby Rocki Irish Mayers arrived on September 13, revealed he was “praying” for a girl after previously welcoming two boys.
“I hope it’s a girl. I really do. We’re praying for a girl. Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn’t want to know.
“Third time, we don’t want to know until, you know. I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that.”
Rihanna, who is mum to RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, with A$AP Rocky, previously admitted she “always wanted” a baby girl.
The 37-year-old pop star also confirmed the baby’s name would begin with the letter R, describing it as a “tradition”. She said: “I mean, of course. It’s tradition at this point.”