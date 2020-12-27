A month early: Fans around the world share affection for Temuera Morrison

Temuera Morrison portrayed Boba Fett in The Mandalorian. Photo / File

Fans around the world are sending their aroha and best wishes to actor Temuera Morrison for his 60th birthday on Boxing Day - although he does not actually turn 60 until January according to whānau.

Morrison's starring role as Boba Fett in the Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian on Disney+ and before that as bounty hunter Jango Fett in the feature film Star Wars: Attack of the Clones has endeared him to a galaxy of fans, including co-star Ming-Na Wen who plays assassin and partner in crime Fennec Shand.

Happy Birthday, Tem!! 🎂🎂🎂



Watching him doing the Haka in #BobaFett gear was AWESOME!! He is the coolest partner in crime! 👏🏼🥰#bookofbobafett #TemueraMorrison pic.twitter.com/D5cRV1oTnO — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) December 26, 2020

"Happy Birthday, Tem!! Watching him doing the Haka in #BobaFett gear was AWESOME!! He is the coolest partner in crime!", she tweeted out.

A fan, who describes himself as 'just a simple man trying to make my way in the universe', was also in no uncertain terms that the Māori star with whakapapa to Te Arawa, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Maniapoto and Ngāti Rarua has serious cool factor credentials, highlighting Morrison's haka in full body armour.

"You may be cool, but are you #TemueraMorrison doing a Haka dance in #BobaFett armor cool?"

The kindness and affection shown towards Morrison on his 'special day' seemed to know no end.

"Happy 60th birthday to this beautiful man," said one fan.

"Happy Birthday! Oof he just gets better with age," said another.

One person simply described him as their hero, "Happy birthday Temuera Morrison! My absolute hero."

Actor Temuera Morrison at the premiere of Disney's Moana. Photo / Getty Images

There was also the "Hardcore Star Wars enthusiast" who wished for many more happy birthdays for Morrison.

"Happy Birthday to O.G. Mandalorian who was hired by Darth Tyrannus to become the template for The Grand Army of The Republic. God bless with many more to come."

Still another fan was full of gratitude for the life he had given the Star Wars universe.

"Wishing Temuera Morrison a Happy Birthday! Thank you for giving life to Boba Fett, Jango Fett & millions of Clone Troopers of the Grand Army of the Republic!"

Then, there was, of course, one adoring fan who had her own special New Year's wish.

"All I want for 2021 it's a kiss from @MorrisonTemuera. I leave it here. Merry Christmas all."

Excitement remains high among fans who cannot get enough of Morrison.

The Official Star Wars site has announced that a special spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett, will be released in December 2021 on Disney+, built around Morrison's Boba Fett character and Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand.