A funny thing happened: How New Zealand comedy found its voice

Kiwi comedy has come of age, with an increasingly diverse collection of performers bringing our particular brand of humour to the world. By Michael Botur and Russell Baillie

On television at least, it appears we have reached peak local comedy. On Wednesday nights on TVNZ 2, there's a double dose of export-quality sitcom – the fourth and final series of Wellington Paranormal and Rose Matafeo's UK-made Starstruck.

The following night, it's the turn of hardy perennial panel show 7 Days on Three, in its new early-evening time slot with revamped teams, and on Prime, Pax Assadi's new autobiographical sitcom, Raised by Refugees. On Friday, some of those familiar 7 Days faces are up the road on TVNZ 2's own panel news quiz, Have You Been Paying Attention?

This week, Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi's LA-filmed pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death begins on HBO Max in the US – which has also been screening Paranormal and Starstruck – and on Sky TV's Neon in this country. At home, Kiwi comedians are trying to sell us houses, burgers, yogurt and phone plans.

The pandemic may have put paid to two annual comedy festivals and affected the live stand-up scene and corporate circuit, but those who have got a foot in the door on local television would appear to be thriving. They're putting the 'tainment in infotainment shows such as Seven Sharp and The Project, or juggling their telly gigs with radio and podcast careers. Comedy in New Zealand, it seems, has become a serious business. It's also undergoing both a generational and cultural shift.

Rose Matafeo in Starstruck. Photo / Supplied

Two hours to midnight on Queen Street, Auckland. It's January, the moon is nearly full and the twentysomethings filling comedy club The Classic are forking over $15 each, which buys you two hours and 10 comedians.

The event is Summer Raw: L8 & Live Comedy, a show in which inexperienced "raw" comedians who have polished their performances in Ponsonby pubs perform at the No. 1 venue in Kiwi comedy, hoping to return for Raw Comedy Quest or even a paid slot on Big Wednesday.

First stand-up is Patrick Shanahan, 24, a shaggy surfer-type who has been unassuming and polite backstage. Under the spotlight, Shanahan bursts into a hilariously obnoxious routine, becoming an inbred Texan country music star, then morphing into an Italian goomba who playfully abuses the audience. Socially distanced duos on dates start chanting along.

After Shanahan is clapped off, the next to loosen laughs is Zach Hall, a mustachioed young man on his eighth performance. Hall comes alive on stage, impressing the audience as he mumbles through nonsensical non sequiturs about drinking medicinal urine, skinning cats and anti-Marxism (defined as hating Mark Wahlberg).

Most performers will have to go back to day jobs, including an overly confident Englishman who gets played off after running way over time, plus a handsome Thor lookalike who loses the crowd after a joke about starving his dog to death.

Some of the jokesters are turning heads, however. One of these is Kura Turuwhenua, who, at 21, is the youngest of the night. She's literally one to watch – fellow comedians rush to the balcony to check out her "f--- white men" material.

Turuwhenua has been performing since November 2020 and has already picked up one day a week writing jokes for TV, plus mentoring from 7 Days writer Dean Watson, an Australian known for setting up the NCEA Comedy Writing Competition (which pays high schoolers to write gags).

Turuwhenua, who organised a June 2021 hui for Māori and Pasifika comedians to "break down boundaries and privilege", wants to follow the trail blazed by another Kura – Kura Forrester, the first wāhine Māori to win the coveted Billy T trophy – in 2019.

Forrester's award, in a way, summed up everything that has been happening in Kiwi comedy: lots of competitors are keeping standards high, it's increasingly diverse, and a lot more Kiwi comics are going through a professional pipeline into TV and internet stardom than ever.

Scott Blanks, founder of comedy club The Classic, estimates just 5 per cent of Raw performers are likely to make it big. Despite that, it's an excellent time to give it a crack, he says, as the industry can nurture performers through to regular paid work.

Blanks has an impressive memory for names large and small and is known for being generous, considering how competitive and dispiriting the funny business can be. In 2018, he was made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for nurturing comedians across a quarter of a century and being "the godfather of New Zealand comedy".

Back in the late 80s and early 90s, Blanks and the sketch comedy troupes he helped – Comedyfest, Funny Business and Palmerston North-born Facial DBX (named after a bovine disease familiar to vet-science students at Massey) – didn't have a steady venue. Instead, they put on shows at pubs before settling into The Classic, a former porn theatre on Auckland's Queen Street, in 1997.

Wellington Paranormal, which is now in its last season, has been sold to 60 countries. Photo / Supplied

At the time, they were well aware that many people had a low opinion of local comedy, but they persisted anyway.

"When we opened the club, there were people who thought, 'Aw, New Zealand comedians, they're not funny.' We knew the cultural cringe existed, although it was just a challenge, not a problem."

By 1995 the ground-breaking Pulp Comedy TV series let the nation know it had a dedicated comedy venue in The Classic. This attracted international touring comedians and TV talent scouts looking for local laugh-makers who, a decade later, would begin filling 7 Days with a steady stream of talent.

Nearly all these comedians passed through The Classic. "I play a long game, as you can see," Blanks says.

Bless the GFC

Between 2007 and 2011, Kiwi comedy enjoyed its first international breakthrough with Flight of the Conchords, whose act had progressed from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to a BBC radio series to two seasons on America's HBO.

About the same time, a large, loud comedian with a piercing Afrikaans accent was starting to become a star here with her straight-up self-deprecatory storytelling. Urzila Carlson appealed to audiences who'd had plenty of heterosexual male comedians and wanted another option.

Carlson began in 2008 as a reluctant Raw comedian. At the end of 2010, she used a redundancy payout from her day job to underwrite her move into the professional ranks.

"I thought, 'You can't ride two horses with one arse – I may as well try comedy full-time.'"

It worked. At the 2019 Melbourne International Comedy Festival, she sold out the 1800-seat Melbourne Town Hall, plus a larger venue for 26 nights, becoming the festival's highest-selling comedian in 33 years. She's now a television regular on both sides of the Tasman and made an hour-long solo Netflix special in 2020.

Now a 46-year-old mother of two, Carlson says her appeal is that audiences appreciate her bluntness and approachability. She often hangs out in the lobby with fans after her shows, and is happy to take a phone call from the Listener while at the dump. "I'm too approachable, in my wife's words," she says. "I'm normal and I give a shit about people. Audiences can feel it if you're an arsehole. I'm very honest with my audience."

Urzila Carlson: "Ten years ago, I used to be the only woman in the green room. Now in the green room there is actual diversity." Photo / Jason Oxenham

As sometimes happens, Carlson's redundancy turned out to be fortuitous – in fact, looking back, she believes the Global Financial Crisis was helpful for Kiwi comedy.

"If you look back at the history of comedy, after wars comedy soared – it had a massive uplift, because people wanted relief. And it's affordable to go on a date, people want to talk about it in the car going home; nobody wants to talk about the restaurant lasagne they ate."

The GFC was also an impetus for people considering comedy, Carlson recalls. At the time, young comics starting out were living with parents or flatting. "They were going, 'I'm financially screwed, anyway; I can't afford a house.' So, may as well pursue your dreams."

Carlson has benefited from TV, but says the bulk of her income (pre-Covid) has been from touring overseas, and she has often taken her kids and wife along with her. A woman killing it in comedy isn't as remarkable as it once was, however.

"In New Zealand alone, there are so many female comics coming through, and globally men are struggling because they can't keep their dicks away from trouble," Carlson says. "Ten years ago, I used to be the only woman in the green room. Now in the green room there is actual diversity."

Reflecting society

The Billy T Award winner in 2017, Angella Dravid probably has something for everyone. Her stage shows and audiobook touch upon nerdy grammar, Tinder dating, Samoan culture, patriarchy and more.

Dravid, 35, is emerging as an in-demand writer and actress. Considering she is half-Samoan, half-Indian, Oman-born and ran away at age 17 to marry an Englishman she was later jailed for assaulting, calling Dravid's experiences "under-represented" is an understatement.

She has been working with Waititi's Piki Films, a company committed to "thought-provoking stories from under-represented perspectives". Dravid has met Waititi just once, and was dressed in a Mitre 10 Mega uniform because she had been filming a training video for the company. Her name tag read "Pam".

Like many of her peers, she stresses how diverse the scene has become, saying the comedy industry is now "making space for people who never felt they had space".

In 2018, she supported visiting Malaysian comedian Ronny Chieng on his New Zealand tour. "We're now in a place where you can have a show full of Asians and rangatahi, and a whole venue," Dravid says. "Twenty years ago, they would not have gone to stand-up."

Angella Dravid's stage shows and audiobook touch upon nerdy grammar, Tinder dating, Samoan culture, the patriarchy and more. Photo / Supplied

Some would name the 1993 TV sitcom Melody Rules as the nadir of local comedy. But over the past two decades, we've gone from "cringe point" to leaning-into-the-cringe success of Rhys Darby, says Richard Carrington of Notorious Management.

Carrington, 42, started out working at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. By 1999 he was promoting comedy in Dunedin, then ended up managing Dai Henwood, plus David Correos and Liv McKenzie, among others.

Although Covid has been "pretty grim" for his clients' corporate-performance income, Carrington is confident that finding fresh and diverse comedians who will "operate in different markets" will keep his business afloat.

"We're recognising we need to reflect what more people are. That's why diversity is going to increase audiences, because everyone wants to see themselves reflected in the comedian. So it's really good if we can get comedians who are women and people of colour."

Curb your enthusiasm

So does diversity flow into wokeness, and does wokeness potentially mean curbing one's material?

The Classic website's guidance for aspiring comedians says, "There is no censorship or political correctness in comedy," but advises, "Comedians who seem to get away with 'murder' on stage have years of experience reading their audience and keeping a knife-edge balance."

Plenty of what's permissible on stage is based on unwritten rules – the most famous of which is that you should "punch up" ("F--- white men") instead of "punching down" ("I was practising social distancing, which is why my dog starved to death").

Blanks says the line of what professional, experienced comedians can get away with remains subjective, but it has changed over 25 years.

This week, Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi's LA-filmed pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death begins on HBO Max in the US. Photo / Supplied

"Because any general audience will be a reflection of mainstream society, it is up to the professional comedian to observe that reflection and use it to their advantage," he says. "Some still prefer to poke the reflection and create ripples."

While there are no filters at The Classic, if Raw comedians create ripples that are too destabilising, producers are in the room to take note. After a couple of second chances, "If your content is causing obvious issues and looks unlikely to change," says Blanks, "then that will probably be the end of the journey at The Classic."

Clawing back audiences

It's the morning after the first show in the new revamped series of 7 Days and producer Rob Brown is feeling good. Ratings-wise, the show won the night in post-news primetime.

It seems the decision to shift its 14th season to a 7.30pm slot, ditch veteran team captains Paul Ego and Dai Henwood and have, for the first time ever, an all-women team, has paid off, for the first week at least.

Since 2009, the series has been an incubator and an institution for a generation-plus of local comedians. It has not just created some household names, but helped writers develop their talents behind the scenes — which is exactly what the show's producers set out to do.

But with TV3's financial straits, prior to its purchase by Discovery, and declining ratings for the show, things were looking shaky for 7 Days. The 2020 season was reduced to just a dozen episodes after the previous four seasons had delivered more than 30 each.

"It's a misconception that 7 Days was a ratings juggernaut," says Brown. "That has really not been true in the past couple of years. It has dived dramatically in the ratings, and that's why we've made the changes that we have for this year. Something had to be done and we're really lucky that Discovery backed us."

MC Jeremy Corbett, who is 59, remains the host of the show and Brown says Henwood (44) and Ego (55) will occasionally return. "They're not happy," he concedes about the pair's reaction to their reduced hours, although apparently Henwood's role hosting Lego Masters on TVNZ ruled him out of starting the new season.

Without them as a permanent fixture, says Brown, it gives the show more chairs to fill from a widening and increasingly female talent pool. "We just needed to make a fresh change to the show, and potentially a show with three male white hosts, in 2022 it's not so much a thing any more."

Corbett stayed because "we didn't want to throw the baby out with the bathwater and reinvent the show", says Brown. However, he insists it's not an attempt to attract a younger audience — just recover the audience lost as 7 Days shifted from TV3's once-strong Friday comedy line-up to Thursdays.

Hayley Sproull hosts Have You Been Paying Attention? and is a regular guest on 7 Days. Photo / Supplied

"We'd love to get back some of the people that may have got bored of us or felt that it was a bit samey and sort of moved on."

The new season's first episode featured an all-female team of Laura Daniel, Melanie Bracewell and Carlson, with Hayley Sproull joining Guy Montgomery and Joseph Moore on the other side.

The show has long struggled for a gender balance, but that's simply a reflection of the number of female comedians available, says Brown, and the fact that not everyone is suited to panel-show comedy. Plus, the troika of Corbett, Henwood and Ego had been a winning formula for so long.

Through a training scheme, the production has also been proactive in getting more women in front of the camera. Among those who have benefited are Sproull and Bracewell, who's now starring in panel shows on both sides of the Tasman.

"We've sort of created this enormous talent pool and now we just want to get as many of them on the show as possible, and we want them to have great careers in comedy," says Brown.

Sproull is also the host of TVNZ 2's panel show Have You Been Paying Attention?, on which Carlson is a regular contestant, as are many 7 Days regulars. It seems TVNZ and Three no longer worry about the comedians appearing on both.

"It's because our industry is so small," Sproull tells the Listener.

"I think that the networks understand that and so you will all often see people who are known as TVNZ talent on a Discovery show, and vice versa. I started on 7 Days years ago, before I started hosting Have You Been Paying Attention? So, whenever I get the chance, I love to go back and hang up my hosting shoes for the day and let Jeremy do the hard work for the night."

While some of the faces may be the same, there is one underlying difference to both panel shows – Have You Been Paying Attention? is funded by TVNZ, but 7 Days has been funded by New Zealand On Air since its inception.

This year's season of 7 Days, which includes 21 episodes, received almost $900,000 of taxpayer money, although that's down from just over $1.4 million for last year's 20-episode series. Whether 7 Days would still exist without NZOA backing is "a bigger question than I get paid for", says Brown. He notes the production has a team of 30 behind the scenes.

"My argument is that we're helping New Zealand comedians more than anyone else ever has or ever will. A lot of comedians' careers were built on 7 Days, and now they go off and make more TV shows and do all these other fun things."

A comedy voice

The original creator of 7 Days was Jon Bridges, a one-time youth television presenter who is now the producer of Three's The Project. He was part of that Palmy comedy troupe Facial DBX whose alumni have spread throughout the industry on both sides of the Tasman, mostly in producing roles.

Among them are Jeremy Corbett and his brother, Nigel, as well as David Downs (whose A Mild Touch of the Cancer blog became a book and a doco), and Paul Horan, who, as a consultant producer, helped give both Seven Sharp and The Project (a format imported from Australia) a funny bone. Horan also made Funny As, the 2019 television history of Kiwi comedy.

Another ex-member is Paul Yates, who has been the producer of Wellington Paranormal for the past four years. The sitcom spin-off of the Waititi-Jemaine Clement vampire spoof, which is now in its last season, has been sold to 60 countries, including HBO in the US and networks from Russia to Africa. It's the biggest-selling locally made New Zealand half-hour sitcom ever.

Yates first met Clement – a "shy, giggly man who wore tea-cosy hats" – in pre-Flight of the Conchords days when both were working on sketch show Skitz. Yates helped write the Flight of the Conchords 2004 pilot, which TVNZ rejected, sending Clement and Bret McKenzie overseas.

Yates is happy Kiwi comedy has matured. "We have a pool of international comedians now who are world-class. We have a comedy voice now; the New Zealand comedy brand is popular, it's clear, it's different. It's really heartening to see it thrive."