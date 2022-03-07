Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Entertainment

A funny thing happened: How New Zealand comedy found its voice

16 minutes to read
By Michael Botur and Russell Baillie

Kiwi comedy has come of age, with an increasingly diverse collection of performers bringing our particular brand of humour to the world. By Michael Botur and Russell Baillie

On television at least, it appears we

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.