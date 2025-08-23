Advertisement
75 years after its screen debut, what Sunset Blvd. says about stardom

By Ty Burr
Washington Post·
9 mins to read

Gloria Swanson as faded screen star Norma Desmond, with Erich von Stroheim and William Holden in 1950's Sunset Blvd. Photo / Getty Images

Today’s Hollywood thinks it can stave off ageing. Norma Desmond shows us why that’s madness, in close-up.

It was January 1950, and a new motion picture had just finished its first preview screening for a select Hollywood audience. The movie wouldn’t open to the public until August 10, but 300

