Rapper 50 Cent grew frustrated after his production team handed him a string of faulty mics. Photo / Supplied

50 Cent claims he did not “intentionally strike” one of his fans in the face after he furiously chucked his broken microphone into the crowd at his latest gig.

The 48-year-old rapper – born Curtis James Jackson III – grew frustrated after his production team handed him a string of faulty mics during his performance at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Wednesday. A video shows him taking one and launching it into the crowd.

Footage didn’t show where the microphone ended up, but Bryhana Monegain – a host for radio station Power 106 – claims it whacked her on the forehead, leaving her with a bloody gash.

But 50′s lawyer Scott Leemon said in a statement on Thursday: “Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone.

“Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.”

Photos of broadcaster Monegain obtained by TMZ show her stitched up and her head wrapped in gauze after the incident.

Footage from the concert shows the moment 50 Cent throws his mic into the crowd. Photo / Twitter

A source close to the rapper told TMZ that Monegain wasn’t meant to be in the restricted section of the gig.

Monegain filed a police report on Wednesday night, according to TMZ, which also said 50 had been named a criminal battery suspect.

It’s an echo of fellow rapper Cardi B, 30, landing in hot water after she hurled her microphone at a fan who splashed her with liquid while she was performing in Las Vegas in July.

Her mic ricocheted off an object and hit a concertgoer, who filed a police report before Cardi B was cleared.

Days later the mic popped up for sale on eBay, being auctioned for charity.

Scott Fisher, whose company provided audio support for the show, sold it to a bidder who put in an offer of US$99,900 (NZ$167,730) as he said he wanted to do “something good” with the device.