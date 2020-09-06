Whanganui education provider Training For You has launched a computer basics training programme, aimed at helping workers deal with the increasing presence of technology in the workplace.

Tutor Rachel Smith said the course content would appeal to employers who had staff that "needed to upskill".

"These days, businesses need staff with the confidence and skills to operate independently in a digital environment," Smith said.

The course, which is fees-free, is designed for people who are already employed but need to increase their knowledge of the software and digital devices that are becoming essential to their roles.

Smith said the course was about "future-proofing your skills".

"Technology is changing at a rapid pace in our workplaces, and if employees feel confident that they can adapt to change, that will stand them in good stead."

Course topics include using email, cloud-based services to store content, managing files and folders, and digital security and privacy.

There will also be an introduction to Google Sheets, creating content using Google Docs, and Google Slides.

• The computer basics course starts on September 30 and runs for 10 weeks, from 5.30pm-8pm on Wednesdays at the Training For You campus in Ingestre St. It is part of the Government-funded Workplace Literacy and Numeracy initiative. Learners can register with Training For You by calling 0800 438 or emailing info@trainingforyou.co.nz and employers can contact Rachel Smith for more information.