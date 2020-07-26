Economic development agency Whanganui & Partners is holding an Employment Support Showcase for employers.

The free event, on Thursday, August 6, aims to help employers understand the support available through new central government schemes.

Hannah Kelly, of Whanganui & Partners, says the event will include an introduction to the packages available and employment opportunities coming up.

Attendees will be able to visit stations set up around themes. Representatives from the Ministry of Social Development and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment will speak about wage support and subsidies. The Tertiary Education Commission and UCOL will have information about upskilling and fees support for training.

The Whanganui District Employment and Training Trust, 100% SWEET and Ag Challenge representatives will speak about initiatives for getting youth "work ready" and connecting to young workers. The Regional Business Partner Network will have information about staffing and employment support related to expansion or restructure.

Kelly said the showcase would be a great opportunity for employers to gain clarity about the programmes available and how they apply to their business, whatever its size.

"There is quite a bit of support out there, but it's not necessarily easy to find it all or figure out which are appropriate," Kelly said.

"The showcase will give employers the chance to find all the information in one place and talk directly with someone about how it might work for their business.

"The programmes that will be presented offer great opportunities not just for employers, but to workers and the wider community as part of our collective response to the economic impact of Covid-19."

• The event will be held in the Pioneer Room at the War Memorial Centre from 5.30pm to 7pm on Thursday, August 6. For more information, visit whanganuiandpartners.nz/employmentsupport