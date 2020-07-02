Whanganui has received $28.6 million from the Provincial Growth Fund for projects at the port and Sarjeant Gallery.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced the funding at events at both locations yesterday afternoon.

At the Whanganui port, Jones announced that the PGF would provide a further $26.75m towards the rejuvenation of the port, spread across Horizons Regional Council, Whanganui District Council, Q-West Boat Builders and the Whanganui District Employment Training Trust.

"I came here, because I, and the party I represent, are genuine advocates in investing in ports," Jones said.

"We have a tremendous level of interest and belief, and the blue highway is a way to move goods and services around the country without having to constantly build roads and repair railway lines."

"This is a significant investment that will support the redevelopment of the Whanganui Port, a project governed by a partnership of iwi, local and regional councils," Jones said.

"Collectively, these projects will create hundreds of jobs for local people, uphold the wellbeing of Te Awa Tupua, protect key infrastructure from environmental changes and ensure a viable future for local assets. This will enable Whanganui to continue to grow economically and culturally.

"Through PGF investment in the port infrastructure project, Whanganui District Council will upgrade wharves, develop marine infrastructure and improve dredging capabilities. This will enhance the local boat building and marine industry."

Horizons Regional Council will use the money to repair moles and other river training structures that control the alignment of the lower Whanganui River. This will protect nearby developments and critical city infrastructure from flooding, and provide marine access from the sea to the port.

A PGF loan for Q-West Boat Builders will help establish a purpose-built facility and 300-tonne vessel hoist for new builds, repairs, and maintenance services within the port, while employing 30 staff and creating an estimated 80 additional jobs with neighbouring businesses.

The Port Employment Precinct (PEP) will be established and run by the Whanganui District Employment Training Trust. The PEP will connect local people with jobs created by the port redevelopment and facilitate on-the-job and classroom-based training.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall said the port upgrade would create hundreds of jobs for local people and ensure that Tupua te Kawa, the values associated with the legal framework of Te Awa Tupua, were upheld.

"A bold new marine precinct will be created and an employment base will ensure people are taken care of and jobs for Whanganui people are at the heart of this revitalisation right from the start."

Jones said the Sarjeant Gallery would receive an additional $12m towards its redevelopment project. The project received $12m last year from the fund and the latest allocation will help with escalating costs of the project.

"This enables the promoters and those who are shepherding this scheme to get through the fiscal year," Jones said.

"It was designed to do this mahi well, and do it with durability, so anyone who visits here will have no doubt about the quality of the outcome."

Also receiving money through the Provincial Growth Fund, Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa will use $864,000 to help local providers to give training at the rūnanga-owned site, Te Puna in Rangitīkei. The programme would have an initial focus on people who have lost their jobs due to the impacts of Covid-19.