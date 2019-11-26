I am sick and tired of the New Zealand Transport Agency's go-slow tactics on finding and implementing a plan to open State Highway 4, south of Raetihi. They are big on talk; what's needed is action.

Rural New Zealand is struggling to remain viable, and local happenings like this slip put huge economic pressure on residents' everyday lives, including employment, education, communications and transport.

You don't need drones or geotechnical investigations to know that this section of road is beyond repair. The answer is a new road above and around the slip.

Local body politicians and community groups have done a dismal job in promoting the economic importance of the Parapara Highway and central North Island. Farming,

horticulture, forestry, transport and tourism all need a reliable, well-maintained roading network. Successive past governments have done little to support a viable rural sector. Shame on them.

We don't need countless reports. We don't need NZTA energies going to butt-covering and passing the buck. We are told the repair work is top priority and funding is available.

Action now, please.

DAVID HINE

Taupo



Parcel post shortfall

Today I had occasion to want to post a pre-paid small parcel (in a NZ Post red bag). Into town I went and parked at the back of the "old" Post Office (access from St Hill St).

The through access to the Avenue is now blocked.

Back into the car and drive around into the Avenue – fluked a car park. Tried to post the small parcel into the big post boxes outside the "old" Post Office – it didn't fit.

Off inside to see if the special "drop" post box exclusively for parcels is still there – no.

The lovely lady said the nearest place was now at Trafalgar Square. Off to T/square and fluked another car park.

I queued for ages, and eventually worked my way to the front, where I was served by one of the professional ex-Avenue staff, who informed me there was no "drop box" for parcels. What?

Where is the service, NZ Post?

When are we getting a drop box for parcels in Whanganui? And available to use after-hours, for prepaid?

Where was Whanganui & Partners when this reduction was happening, and what have they done to assist in the retention of these diminishing services?

To NZ Post: This is pathetic, that the ease of posting parcels (an increasing phenomenon), has not been addressed (pun intended), in Whanganui.

JEFF JAMIESON

Whanganui

Duck Race thanks

The trustees and staff of Jigsaw Whanganui are very appreciative of the outstanding support from our community for the very successful annual Plumber Dan Duck Race on Saturday, November 9.

We are especially grateful to:

■Everybody who bought tickets.

■Ngā Tangata Tiaki o Whanganui and Te Pou Tupua, for approving our running the event on Te Awa Tupua.

■Plumber Dan, for very generous ongoing sponsorship and his team who ran the race on the day.

■Rees Engineering, Green Pastures Camp, and Spooner Hood & Redpath, who also provided sponsorship.

■Whanganui Kayak Club, who assisted with collecting the ducks, ensuring not a single plastic duck was left behind.

■Ethan Pedley, for capturing drone video footage of the event, which will be available on Jigsaw Whanganui facebook page.

■Whanganui River Markets, for providing space for our team to sell tickets.

■AnneMarie, who had the winning duck number and very generously donated back the first prize.

A big thank-you to supporters of the fundraising Plumber Dan Duck Race

Through this event we raised over $12,000, all of which is contributing directly to important work of our front-line team assisting whānau and families to be at the very best for their children.

We are very much looking forward to putting on an even bigger and better Duck Race in 2020.

TIM METCALFE

Executive officer, Jigsaw Whanganui



Gumboot charity

Sort it? While Mike King's Gumboot Charity funded by the general public has run out of funds, the unanswered question is not how it happened but why.



Surely the numbers requiring counselling did not jump from 100,0000 to almost a million in a couple of months.

Clearly, this is a service for the public of New Zealand that has been ignored and denied over decades, with suicide and unimaginable consequences.

What is the local situation here since Frank Rawlinson departed from our WDHB? Do we now rely on psychiatry from another centre? It reminds me of when there was to be no children's ward here, some 12 years ago, until a public petition to Parliament stopped that.

It was not an accident. Stand up!

KEN CRAFAR

Durie Hill



