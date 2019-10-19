Is it a democracy if the people representing us do not represent all of us? Three young councillors from around the Bay of Plenty weigh in on juggling council responsibilities with their careers for the benefit of diversity, while a stalwart admits it is not as easy as it used to be. Leah Tebbutt reports.


Juggling a job and an elected position is already proving a hurdle for some new councillors who are yet to attend their first meetings.

Newly elected Tauranga City councillor Jako Abrie, 30, is hoping to hold on to his job at Trustpower for the purpose

