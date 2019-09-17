Bay of Plenty businesses are among the 25,000 to 30,000 businesses nationwide hoping to "get the workers they need" after changes to temporary work visas were announced in Rotorua today.

Minister of Immigration Iain Lees-Galloway announced the plans during a visit to Cantabria Rest Home.

They include introducing an employer-led framework, negotiating and introducing sector agreements to plan for future workforce needs and reinstating the ability for lower-paid workers to bring their families to New Zealand.

"It will make the process of hiring a foreign worker easier and more straightforward. It will also provide more certainty for employers due to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.